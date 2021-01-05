Spread the love



















JD(S) to revamp party set-up to bounce back in 2023: Kumarswamy



Bengaluru: After a series of setbacks, Janata Dal(S) second-in-command, H.D. Kumarswamy on Monday announced lengthy revamp plans including setting up of a central war room, party youth wing and other wings will be revamped.

Addressing his party workers and leaders, Kumarswamy said, “The JD(S) will have to adopt the BJP model but change it slightly. We need to accommodate Hindutva philosophy also as well as winning every minute community’s confidence by forming a 10-member booth level committee in all booths in the state.”

He asserted that he will recruit one each representatives “30 representatives” who will report to him directly and they will be hired on a monthly salary basis. “I am enough with both parties. We have voters and workers, we need hard workers,” he said.

The former Karnataka Chief Minister asserted that the party will have 10 lakh fresh members across the state. “The youth JD(S) wing should have five lakh members, who will be active across the state,” he said.

In his 35-minute address, he reputedly asserted that there is no question of aligning with any party or merging his party.

Kumarswamy said that he joined hands with Congress in 2018 with an aim to waive off farmers loan. “After waving off farm loans, I did not bother to safeguard the coalition government. That’s why I went and stayed in the United States of America, when a section of Congress MLAs tried to topple my government. I knew their agenda therefore I too played my cards very well,” he said.

He added that if all our 10 lakh workers work hard and unitedly, then there is no question of losing 2023 elections. “We have honest workers in our party and in week’s time we will have separate plans for Bengaluru and each revenue divisions – Mysruru, Kalaburagi, Belagavi and Hubballi divisions,” he said.



