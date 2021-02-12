Spread the love



















JD(S) Youth Wing Activists Attempt to Gherao BJP office, Arrested

Mangaluru: Several members of JD(S) Youth Wing were arrested near the PVS Junction, when they attempted to gherao the DK district BJP office on February 12.

Members of the JD(S) youth wing led by DK District Youth wing president Akshith Suvarna held a protest march from Sharada Vidhyalaya to the District BJP office demanding the expulsion of Jagadish Adhikari from the party over his derogatory remarks on Koti-Chennaya.

However, as the JD(S) activists reached the BJP office, the police team led by ACP Jagadish and other police personnel from Pandeswhar and Bunder Police stations rounded up the protesters and arrested them. They were later released.

JD(S) Youth activists Rathish Karkera, Hithesh Rai, DB Hammabba, Pushparaj, Sattar, Likithraj, Pradeep and others were also present.