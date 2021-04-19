Spread the love



















JD(U) MLA dies of Covid-19 in Patna

Patna: Mewalal Choudhary, former Bihar Education Minister and Janata Dal (United) MLA, died on Monday morning due to coronavirus.

Choudhary tested positive for Covid-19 three days ago and was admitted to the Paras hospital in the state capital. He was suffering from a severe lung infection due to Covid-19. He had contracted the illness for the last few days and as there was no sign of recovery, his family members admitted him to Paras hospital.

He was elected from the Tarapur Assembly constituency after winning the 2020 Bihar Assembly election following which he was made the state Education Minister in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’ cabinet.

After corruption cases emerged against him, he resigned from the post just a couple of hours after taking over the charge of Bihar Education minister.

Following his demise, opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) slammed the Nitish Kumar government over the health infrastructure collapsing in the state.

Mritunjay Tiwari, the RJD spokesperson, said, “It is a prime example of deteriorating health infrastructure in Bihar. The Nitish Kumar government is unable to provide treatment to its own MLA. Imagine what would happen to common people.”