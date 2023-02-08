JEE Main 2023: Best Results in Mangaluru at CFAL

JEE Main 2023: Best Results In Mangaluru at Centre For advanced Learning (CFAL), located at Kapikad Mangaluru

Mangaluru: CFAL students score above 99th percentile, with Ketan Suman topping in Dakshina Kannada with a score of 99.8725 percentile. Continuing its legacy, Centre For Advanced Learning (CFAL) has once again proved its mettle! The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the JEE Main 2023, Session 1 results on February 06, 2023 and students from CFAL have cleared India’s most competitive examination with commendable results. The result showcases Ketan Suman from CFAL, securing 99.8725 percentile, followed by Ankith Kini, who has secured 99.8341 percentile, and Samanth Martis with 99.7515 percentile.

A total of 11 students have secured more than 99 percentile and 24 students have secured more than 98 percentile followed by 34 students who have secured more than 97 percentile. The toppers opined that CFAL’s 360° approach, i.e., learn, practice, and test, the most effective approaches helped them prepare and top one of the country’s toughest competitive exams, JEE Main.

CFAL’s system of learning is very different, an organised pattern enables aspirants to learn effectively. Students studying at CFAL get a schedule so that they can learn in a classified way, which makes the learning process fruitful. When it comes to the testing part, students get to access their progress through mock online test, so that they can note where they are lagging behind and work on it

About JEE Mains:

The JEE Main exam for Session 1 was conducted during the last week of January and first week of February 2023 at various examination centres throughout the country. As per the NTA, this year it recorded the highest-ever attendance of 95.79 percent for JEE Main paper 1. A total of 8.6 lakh candidates had registered for the examination, of which 8.22 lakh appeared in the JEE Main Paper 1 exam. This year, JEE is being conducted in two sessions. The second session will be held in April, 2023. Along with the JEE Main Result 2023, NTA has also released the final answer keys for the B.E and B.Tech papers.

Candidates can check their JEE Mains Result as well as the JEE Main final answer key on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in

After JEE Main results are announced for both sessions, qualified candidates will be able to apply for JEE Advanced exam 2023. Shortlisted students will be able to apply for IITs, NITs and other government-aided technical institutes.

The aim of CFAL is to help students in their quest to achieve success in the highly competitive exams like JEE Main, JEE Advanced, NEET, Olympiads etc. CFAL has a centralized in-house process for entrance exam curriculum, content development, faculty training and monitoring, led by their National Academic Team. Over the years, students from CFAL have shown an impeccable selection track record in JEE Mains /Advanced entrance exams. CFAL provides Classroom, Distance, and Digital courses for various engineering and medical entrance exams.

For further details contact:

Centre for Advanced Learning (CFAL) Bejai-Kapikad Road, Mangaluru.

Like this: Like Loading...