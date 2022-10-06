Jeevan Jyothi Camp Concludes in Belthangady Deanery

Belthangady: The concluding ceremony of four days of Jeevan Jyothi camp was held on 5th October, Wednesday at 4:00 pm at the Holy Redeemer Auditorium, Belthangady. 115 children from 12 parishes of Belthangady Deanery attended the camp.

Rev. Fr Clifford Pinto, Principal of Holy Redeemer English Medium school presided over the program. Rev Fr Anil Fernandes, Director of Canara Communication Centre Mangalore Diocese and Rev Fr William D’Souza Secretary of Belthangady deanery clergy and asst Parish Priest of Madanthyar were the chief guests.

Rev Fr Melwyn D’Souza convenor of the Camp and Parish Priest of Badyar, Deanery Priests Rev. Fr Praveen D’Souza Manjotti, Rev. Fr Thomas Sequiera, Nala, Rev. Fr Peter Aranha Venoor, Rev. Fr Steevan D’Souza Indabettu, Rev. Fr Aaron Rodrigues Asha Deepa Madanthyar, Rev. Fr Prakash Colaco Dayalbagh Were present on the dais.

Sr Monthi D’Souza shared her experience on behalf of the animators. Wenson Menezes, Ujire and Alvina Pais Madanthyar Shared their experience about the Jeevan Jyothi camp.

Rev Fr Melwyn D’Souza delivered the vote of thanks and Rev Fr Praveen D’Souza compered the program.

