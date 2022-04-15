Jemima says protest plan outside her London home is ‘Purana Pakistan of 90s’



London: Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, said on Friday that she felt the �Purana Pakistan of the 1990s had returned after the PML-N announced tit-for-tat demonstrations outside her London home, Samaa TV reported.

PTI activists in London have been protesting outside Nawaz Sharifs’ Avenfield apartments for the past one week. The PLM-N this week announced that it, too, will hold a protest outside Jemima’s house where Khan’s “grown up children” live.

Jemima tweeted, “Protests outside my house, targeting my children, antisemitic abuse on social media — It’s almost like I am back in 90s Lahore,” sharing a poster of a protest against Khan scheduled to take place on April 17 outside her London house.

She added the hashtag “Purana Pakistan” to the tweet.

Many Pakistanis, especially PTI supporters, sympathised with her and some even went on to apologise, Samaa TV reported.

Journalist Hamid Mir wished common sense prevailed on both sides.

“PTI must stop protesting outside the house of Nawaz Sharif in London and PML-N should not do the same outside the house of Jemima, those who live in glass houses should not throw stones at others,” he tweeted.

In response, Jemima said that the difference is that she has got nothing to do with Pakistan politics and neither does her children.

“They are low-key private individuals who are not even on social media,” she added.

PML-N leader Abid Sher Ali, who has planned the protest, said only Imran Khan could be held responsible for the situation.

“He has ordered attacks and protests outside homes of his political opponents, he incites hate, homophobia and terrorism on daily basis. Our protest will be peaceful and non-violent. Condemn Imran Khan,” he said.

In another tweet, Ali tagged Jemima and challenged her claims of children being neutral by sharing a PTI rally picture.