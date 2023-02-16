Jeremy Renner teases new Disney show, tells fans after snow plow accident

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Jeremy Renner is still recovering from his critical snow plow accident, but he’s also getting fans excited for an upcoming new project.

The actor recently took to Instagram to reveal a behind-the-scenes look at ‘Rennervations’, a four-part Disney+ series that follows Renner as he travels the world to help communities reimagine unique purpose-built vehicles, reports ‘Variety’.

“Behind the scenes on (‘Rennervations’), coming soon on Disney+ around the world!” Renner wrote in a caption.

“We are cueing up now with Disney and Disney+ to launch this amazing new show. More info to come.”

Renner added: “Thank you for your patience…while I am in the shop now, working on me.”

The actor is referring to his own rehabilitation as he continues to recover from a January 1 snow plow accident that left him hospitalized with critical injuries such as blunt chest trauma. The ‘Hawkeye’ actor later revealed he broke 30 bones in the accident.

“These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens,” Renner wrote in a January 21 Instagram post that also included a photo of him in physical therapy. “Love and blessings to you all.”

‘Rennervations’ comes from Boardwalk Pictures and executive producers Renner, Rory Millikin, Romilda De Luca, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma and Patrick Costello.

“Behind the big screen, Jeremy is a construction aficionado,” Disney said in the release while announcing the show in February 2022. “He is heavily invested in the highly creative fabricator culture that exists across the globe and hopes to change lives with these skills and inspire others to do the same.”

Earlier this month, Renner’s Marvel co-stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly told press they were in contact with Renner and that he was making amazing strides in his recovery.

“I walked in his house and got chicken skin because I was like, ‘Why are you mobile? Why are you mobile? What’s happening?'” Lilly told Access Hollywood.

“I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain and wasn’t able to move. He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends. It’s a miracle. It’s a straight-up miracle. He’s made of something really tough that guy. You’ve always been able to see that in him and he is recovering incredibly.”

