Jessica Simpson has no idea how much she weighs



Los Angeles: Singer Jessica Simpson got rid of the weighing machine at home and has no idea about how much she weighs.

“I threw it out. I have no idea how much I weigh. Like, I just want to feel good and be able to zip my pants up. If I don’t, I have another size. I have every size. I’ve really tried my hardest to not let that define me,” Simpson said on “The Today Show”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She had earlier said she is “open” about her insecurities and flaws.

“I am always open. I’m open about my insecurities and my flaws, and if I can help inspire anybody to feel better about themselves, that’s why I’m here. I’m always out to empower women, empower people to feel better about themselves,” Simpson said.

She adds that she has been quiet over the past decade: “It was time to really understand my entire life. The way people have been reacting to it is exactly how I would want my best friends to read it. It’s very liberating to be open. With my openness comes confidence.”