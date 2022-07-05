Jesuit run St Joseph’s College (Autonomous) Bengaluru is now St Joseph’s University

Bengaluru: St Joseph’s College (Autonomous), located on Lalbagh Road, has been upgraded to St Joseph’s University under RUSA-II. Established In 1882, St. Joseph’s College has been an institution where innovation blends with its time-tested tradition. This College has been the epicentre for Quality Education, Character Formation, and Its commitment to Social Concern over the last 140 years of its grand legacy. The Institution is managed by the Karnataka Province of the Society of Jesus (Jesuits) and is one of the oldest colleges In Karnataka.

The Ministry of Education, Government of India in 2013 launched the Rashtriya Uchahatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA). RUSA would create new universities through the up-gradation of existing autonomous colleges and conversion of colleges into a cluster. It would create new model degree colleges, and new professional colleges and provide infrastructural support to universities and colleges. We are delighted to inform you that under RUSA II, St. Joseph’s College is now upgraded to St. Joseph’s University. The Government of Karnataka on 23rd

February 2021 passed the St. Joseph’s University Bill (now Act) paving way for the College to become a university with a difference. This bill was notified and approved on 2nd July 2022 and the order was issued to function as a full-fledged university. St. Joseph’s University will be a unique and first university in the country and will function in the PPP Model.

RUSA aims to achieve mass access to higher education with high-quality standards and St. Joseph’s University will be at the forefront to take this mission of Higher Education to all citizens of our country. St. Joseph’s University will be a leader in promoting scientific research/temper, quality education, innovation and Improving equity in higher education by providing adequate opportunities for higher education to SC/STs and socially and educationally backward classes; promoting inclusion of women, minorities, and differently-abled persons.

At St. Joseph’s, we try to create leaders for a better world. Leaders, deeply rooted in our philosophy “Fide et Labore” (a Latin phrase that means ‘Faith and Toil’), who commit themselves to excel in the fields they choose. That excellence is driven by the values and principles of St. Ignatius of Loyola, the founder of the Jesuit order that governs St. Joseph’s. We make every effort to be relevant, innovative, and creative. We believe that the education imparted at St. Joseph’s prepares our students for a highly competitive world, says Fr Dr Victor Lobo SJ, The Principal of the college.

The University is extremely grateful to the Office of the Governor of Karnataka, Ministry of Education, Govt of India, Karnataka State Higher Education Council, Karnataka Province of the Society of Jesus, and all stakeholders who made St. Joseph’s University possible.

The new varsity will function under the PPP model right from this academic year 2022-23, said Dr Kiran Jeevan, the varsity’s PRO, in a statement on Saturday 2nd July 2022.