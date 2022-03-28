Jet Airways cautions people against fraudsters offering ‘jobs’



New Delhi: Jet Airways on Sunday cautioned against fraudsters that are duping people on pretext of getting them jobs in the airline.

“Certain unscrupulous people/entities claiming to represent Jet Airways are demanding money in exchange for interviews or jobs. Please check the source of email or social media posts before responding to job posts or offers,” it said in a tweet.

Noting that presently they are looking to build a “passionate and talented” team as they prepare to relaunch the company, Jet said that they “does not solicit payment for any recruitment. All communications related to job openings or offers are sent from our official verified social media handles, or from our official email address”.

According to Delhi Police, cyber criminals target young and educated citizens in the name of job offers. They get bulk bio-data/CV of persons looking for jobs from job sites and using the details given in the CV – phone number, email, educational qualification, previous employment, etc., devise personalised fraud emails promising job opportunities in reputed companies.