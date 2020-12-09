Spread the love



















Jewellery worth Rs 5 cr lost in daring Bihar robbery



Patna: Maintaining law and order continues to be a challenge for Bihar even after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recently assumed office for another term.

On Wednesday morning, six armed men struck at a jewellery shop in Darbhanga and took away jewellery worth more than Rs 5 crore.

The victim Sunil Lath claimed the robbers took away gold weighing more than 10 kg along with cash. The robbers struck around 10.30 am, shortly after the city’s biggest jewellery shop opened for the day.

The shop is located just two hundred meters away from BJP MLA Sanjay Sarawgi’s residence.

Armed robbers threatened the employees by brandishing guns and executed the crime in less than 10 minutes and fled the crime scene after firing in the air.

Darbhanga range IG Ajitabh Kumar and SP Babu Ram had reached the spot for investigations.

“We are in the process of analysing the value of jewellery and cash and looking at CCTV footage to identify the accused,” Babu Ram told IANS.