‘Jewels’ Service Group to hold FREE Cancer Screening, Awareness Camps on 28 Aug

‘Jewels’ an NGO to hold FREE Cancer Screening, Awareness Camps on 28 August at Rosario School campus, Pandeshwar; St Lawrence School campus, Bondel and Parochial Higher Primary School campus, Bajpe on Sunday 28 August 2022 from 9 am to 1.30 pm

Mangaluru: The instances of cancer cases have reached almost pandemic proportions all over the world. Millions of people have died or are suffering from various types of cancer and the cases are increasing day by day. However, all cancer cases do not necessarily mean they have a poor prognosis. Many of these cancers can be treated and have very good survival rates if they are diagnosed well in time and treated accordingly. There is a need to create serious awareness among the general public in this regard.

The ‘Jewels’ (Mangaluru & Qatar), a group of service-minded people who started five years ago have been quietly serving the least of people, irrespective of their religion, caste or creed, in their hour of need, especially contributing towards their hospital, medical and treatment expenses, with a focus on cancer patients. Over the past years, the group has voluntarily contributed to help over 75 patients with a total contribution of around Rs 35 lakh.

Continuing with this noble cause, and with the vision and focus on raising serious awareness about cancer among the masses and providing them with an opportunity to get tested for various types of cancers, ‘Jewels’ in association with Societies of Saint Vincent de Paul (SSVP) /Health Commissions and in collaboration with the Indian Cancer Society, will organize simultaneous free cancer screening and awareness camps by teams of eminent and specialist doctors and nurses from Fr Muller Hospital, KMC Hospital Attavar and AJ Hospital at the Rosario School campus, Pandeshwar, St Lawrence School campus, Bondel and Parochial Higher Primary School campus, Bajpe on Sunday 28 August 2022 from 9 am to 1:30 pm.

A press meet in this regard was held on Thursday, August 25 at the Mangaluru Press Club, where very eminent oncologists Dr Krishna Prasad, chief medical oncologist, MIO; Dr Harsha Prasad, Paediatric Haemato Oncologist, KMC Mangaluru; Dr Rohan Gatty, Associate Professor and HOD, Surgical Oncology, Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Mangaluru; Dr Kamalaksha Shenoy, Professor and HOD, Radiation Oncology, AJ Hospital & Research Centre, Mangaluru; and Dr M S Athiyamaan, Professor and HOD of Radiation Oncology, KMC Attavar were at hand to provide relevant information. Praveen Lobo, the Coordinator of ‘JEWELS’ briefed about the Service Group on the occasion.

Cancer awareness presentation and interaction:

As creating awareness about cancer is the primary goal of the camps, from 9 am to 10 am, there will be a cancer awareness presentation and interaction by the teams of expert doctors where the questions and doubts of the participants will be answered and clarified.

Also, testimonials of cancer survivors regarding their experiences will be presented. The following tests, which normally cost Rs 800-1000, will be provided FREE of cost:

1) Oral examination

2) Breast examination

3) Cervical examination

The camps are expected to be especially beneficial for people with the following symptoms:

Thickening or lump in breast or scrotum

Prolonged bleeding and white discharge after menstruation

Frequent and recurrent cough, hoarse voice, difficulty in swallowing food

Unhealed ulcer or growth on cheek or tongue

Indigestion, loss of appetite; burping in the stomach, significant loss of body weight

Obvious change in mole or wart

The organizers are requesting the residents of the surrounding areas to take this opportunity and request other organizations to conduct similar events to create cancer awareness among the people.

For Details Contact : Praveen Lobo at 9880083469

