‘Jihadi govt’ ruling Karnataka: BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka): Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel charged that after the Congress government came to power in the state, jihadi elements have reared their ugly heads in the state.

“There is suspicion whether the Congress government is ruling or ‘jihadi government’ is ruling the state,” he stated.

Speaking to reporters after participating in an agitation condemning the filming of Hindu girls by Muslim female students in a restroom in Udupi college and demanding comprehensive investigation, Kateel maintained that after Siddaramaiah became the CM, anti-Hindu policy is in place in the state.

“Siddaramaiah government is releasing terrorists attached to the PFI. Hence, CM Siddaramaiah has turned into an anti-national and pro-terrorist CM. There is anarchy in the state. The government has failed in maintaining law and order in the state. It is not only the CM but the Home Minister has also failed. The Home Minister is dubbing it as a child’s play. The Udupi incident is not the only one incident but it has taken place six to seven times. The police department is hushing up the case,” he said.

Kateel explained that Siddaramaiah government does not have the courage to send those who took the video to jail. “It also lacks courage to send the murderers to prison. But, it is a government which can send an activist, a nationalist to prison. The people in the state are turning fearful,” he stated.

“The Congress government is not able to arrest those anti-nationals who raised ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogans after Congress won elections in Belagavi, Uttara Kannada districts. If Siddaramaiah has capacity, he must arrest them or give a statement agreeing that they are party workers,” Kateel stated.

Former minister and BJP MLC Kota Srinivas Poojari ridiculed that CM Siddaramaiah dons the hats of all colours but refuses to wear saffron hat. “In Siddaramaiah government, all are equals but for Hindus. The Udupi files is not an isolated incident, they are occurring on a regular basis. The Chief Minister and Home Minister must get it investigated.”

“The Home Minister claims it as a prank. We have suspicion on the government. The government is supporting the terrorism. There is no guarantee that the girl who sets her foot outside her residence would return home at the end of the day under Congress rule,” he attacked.

