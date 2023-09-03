JIJNASA- Sanatana Chintan Ganga- Lectures on Indic Renaissance Commence at Ramakrishna Math

JIJNASA- Sanatana Chintan Ganga- A Series of Lectures on Indic Renaissance Commence at Ramakrishna Math, Mangaluru on Sunday, 3 September 2023.

Mangaluru: Swachh Mangaluru Foundation, which has come to fame for its clean Mangaluru initiatives, commenced its new ‘Jijnasa’ bimonthly lecture series programme on Sunday 3 September 2023. The inaugural Ceremony of “Jijnasa-Sanatana Chintan Ganga” (A series of lectures on Indic Renaissance) was held on Sunday, 3 September at Vivekananda Auditorium, Ramakrishna Math, Mangaluru in the divine presence of Swami Jitakamananda Ji, the Adhyaksha, Ramakrishna Math, Mangaluru.

Inspired by the Swachh Bharat Movement launched by our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ramakrishna Mission, Mangaluru, played a leading role in creating Swachata awareness by carrying out Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan for 5 years in Mangaluru, K. and Udupi Districts. The volunteers of the Abhiyan established SWACCH MANGALURU FOUNDATION in the year 2021, to promote similar services in and around Mangaluru and Dakshina Kannada District.

Under the guidance of Ramakrishna Mission, Mangaluru, Swachh Mangaluru Foundation has been conducting various service activities. The Foundation has embarked on organising monthly lecture services on a Sunday of alternate months on various relevant issues by renowned speakers and monks of Ramakrishna Order under the banner “Jijnasa -Sanatan Chintana Ganga ” (A lecture series on Indic Renaissance) in association with Justice K.S.Hegde Charitable Foundation, Mangaluru.

It is an attempt to promote an intellectual discourse and dialogue by the finest literary minds from across the globe on the ancient Indian knowledge system of universal peace, prosperity, brotherhood and wellbeing.”Jijnasa” is being specially organised for the elite of Mangaluru, including Doctors, Engineers, Advocates, Chartered Accountants, Bankers, Academicians, Architects, Press & Media and important members from the Corporate world.

True to the tradition of Ramakrishna Order the inaugural ceremony commenced with Vedic Chanting by students of Balakashram of the Math. Captain Ganesh Karnik, Veteran Indian Army, welcoming the august gatherings briefed in detail about the establishment of Swachh Mangaluru Foundation to carry over the noble mission of Swachh Bharath and dwelled upon the start-up Mangala Resource Management P. Ltd. He also introduced the Guest of Honour Dr Anand Ranganathan to the audience.

Capt Karnik further said, “Through Jijnasa, the foundation will present speakers from different sectors. The talks will not be restricted to one thought. It will be an open forum that will not just highlight our ancient thoughts but also throw light on new thinking. Among the speakers to be invited will include motivational speaker and columnist Gururaj Karajagi and Vikram Sampath, among others. Capt Karnik also said that the foundation will launch Swachh Mangaluru 2.0 on October 2023 and restart the weekly street cleaning drive, and the foundation will also take up the beautification of flyovers, creation of Miythe awake urban forest and beautification forks.

Swami Jithakamanandaji in his Ashirvachan explained about various cultural and spiritual programmes being conducted by Ramakrishna Math to promote Indian culture and tradition. He expressed hope that the programmes under “Jijnasa ” would take place every two months .”The foundation has started the Jijnasa bimonthly lecture series for chchannellingndia’s dreams and aspirations in the right direction. This lecture series is not just restricted to spirituality. We are trying to enlighten people about our rich heritage and culture and the country’s potential to contribute towards universal peace, prosperity, brotherhood and well-being, added Swamiji.

N Vinay Hegde, Chancellor, Nitte (Deemed to be University), in his presidential address, complimented the Guest of Honour Dr Anand Ranganathan describing him as an extraordinary person who has achieved the best of eminence. The book “Hindu in Hindu Rashtra” authored by Prof. Anand Ranganathan is being released by Swami Jithakamananda Ji

Dr Ranganathan, in the first series of lectures organised under “JIJNASA-Sanatan Chintan” enthralled the spectators with his voracious lecture on ‘”India towards 2047 – a Land of opportunities”. He said that India is a land of missed opportunities But it has now been transformed into a land of opportunity and may remain a land of opportunity. He recalled how the challenge of Covid 19 was ably overcome by India and the contribution of India in countering the wrath of the virus by producing indigenous Vaccines and taking good care of millions of people in India and the world. He talked in depth about the state of health conditions of the people of India and the laggardness on the part of the politicians and administration in initiating measures to eradicate deadly diseases like Malaria, Dengue and the like.

In the interactive session following his address, Anand Ranganathan clarified the queries raised by the spectators to their fullest satisfaction. The auditorium was packed to capacity. Dr Ravishankar Rao-Professor in the Postgraduate Department of English Studies at Mangalore University was the moderator. Premananda Shetty- ExEx-MayorCC; Satish Bhandary from Nitte University; Ravishankar Mizar-Ex Chairman MUDA; Er Vinod Pinto-President-CREDAI, Mangaluru; among others were among the otothersttended the programme. Prof .D Ganesh Kumar Principal of Nitte Institute of Physiotherapy proposed a vote of thanks. Aishwarya Nair, Asst. Professor Nitte University compered the programme. Bhojan Prasadam was served to all the participants.

About Dr ANAND RANGANATHAN:

Anand Ranganathan obtained his BSc (Hons) degree in Chemistry from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, after which he left on a Nehru Centenary Scholarship for Cambridge, UK, where he obtained his BA (Tripos) in Natural Sciences, his MA, and his PhD. After a postdoctoral stint at Cambridge, Anand returned to India to join the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, Delhi, where he ran his lab for 16 years as a Staff Research Scientist.

In 2015 he joined the Special Centre for Molecular Medicine, at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi and became a full Professor in 2019. His laboratory works in the area of Directed Evolution and Pathogenesis, with special emphasis on Tuberculosis and Malaria. Scientific contributions from Anand’s lab have been published in peer-reviewed journals like The Journal of Biological Chemistry, Chemistry & Biology, The Journal of Infectious Diseases, Journal of Clinical Investigation, and Nature Communications.

Anand Ranganathan writes and appears frequently on television debates, on Politics, Media, and Science. His columns have appeared in Swarajya, DNA, Firstpost, and Newslaundry. He is also the Consulting Editor of Swarajya. Anand has written four books, all novels: The Land of the Wilted Rose (Rupa, 2012); For Love and Honour (Bloomsbury, 2015); The Rat Eater (Bloomsbury, 2019; co-authored); Soufflé (Penguin, 2023). His forthcoming book is on India’s forgotten scientists (Penguin, 2023; co-authored).

Awards and Honours to his credit are Young Scientist, World Economic Forum, for the New Champions Summit, 2012[; Young Scientist Medal of the Indian National Science Academy, 2007; ung Scientist Medal of the UDCT, India, 2006; Associate Fellow, Indian Academy of Sciences, 2003; Pembroke College Cambridge Scholarship, 1995; and Cambridge Nehru Centenary Fellowship, 1992.

