Jilted lover kills woman on busy Kerala road

A 46-year-old jilted lover murdered a 50-year-old woman, his partner of 12 years, on a busy road here on Thursday.



Thiruvananthapuram: A 46-year-old jilted lover murdered a 50-year-old woman, his partner of 12 years, on a busy road here on Thursday.

The incident occurred on the main road at Peroorkada when Sindhu was walking and Rajesh slashed her thrice with a knife.

Though Sindhu was rushed to a hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.

Rajesh was taken into police custody where he confessed to the crime and said the two were in a relationship for the past 12 years but of late, she had drifted away from him.

The accused runs a juice shop in the capital city suburbs.

A police probe has been launched.