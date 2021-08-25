Spread the love



















Jilted lover stabs Bengaluru college student, wounds her severely

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a Bengaluru youth repeatedly stabbed a woman college student after she again rejected his advances, police said. The woman has been admitted to hospital and her condition is said to be serious.

According to police, the incident occurred in the morning at Manjunathnagar in Bagalagunte area. Accused Uday and the victim were classmates and had studied together in the intermediate classes.

As the woman was on her way to college, Uday stopped her and proposed to her.

When she rejected him, Uday took out a knife from his pocket and stabbed her in the neck, and thigh. She tried to save herself, but he he stabbed her repeatedly, and when she fell, he started banging his head to a wall.

Passers-by who saw the scene of horror caught Uday and handed over to the police after thrashing him. Some of them took the girl to the hospital.

Uday had proposed to the girl earlier also but she had rejected his proposals.

The Bagalagunte police have arrested Uday and investigating him.

