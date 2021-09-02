Spread the love



















Jindal Global Law School achieves record placements with 48 offers in leading law firms



New Delhi: As many young graduating law students across the nation still face high levels of uncertainty in the midst of the ongoing pandemic, the graduating students of the batch of 2022 of Jindal Global Law School (JGLS), India’s leading law school, have already secured a record 48 accepted offers from some of India’s most prestigious law firms on Day Zero and Day One of the placement process.

Despite the turbulence of the global pandemic, this year’s tally of 48 surged well past last year’s record of 36 accepted offers. This includes 6 pre-placement offers (PPOs) and 7 Day-One offers.

The largest recruiter across the board was Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas with 15 accepted offers including 1 PPO, followed by AZB & Partners (Mumbai) and Trilegal with 7 accepted offers each. Indus Law extended 4 offers, while AZB & Partners (Delhi) and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co hired 2 students each. Argus Partners recruited 1 student. HCL, one of India’s most prestigious IT services and consulting organizations, recruited 5 students for its general counsel practice.

Also, while Veritas Legal extended 2 pre-placement offers, Khaitan & Co, J. Sagar Associates and Sarvada Legal also extended pre-placement offers to 1 student each. The Zero Day Placement for the Graduating Batch of 2022 was held on August 4-5, 2021, followed by Day One Placements.

Commenting on the achievements of the students of JGLS, Professor (Dr) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice-Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University and the Founding Dean, Jindal Global Law School said, “Jindal Global Law School has moved from strength to strength despite the trying times. With the second wave in full force, the Office of the Career Services and our students had to not only work within the overly competitive environment, but also work against an adverse economic landscape. The Zero Day results are the outcome of many years of sustained efforts on the part of the students, faculty and the office of career services. JGLS students demonstrated exceptional resilience by committing to multiple learning and professional experiences. The Office of Career Services at JGU proactively organized several interactive sessions with senior professionals to acquaint the students with the culture and hiring process at these top-notch firms. I am extremely grateful to the recruiting partners for placing their resolute trust in Jindal Global Law School.”

Recognizing the contributions of multiple stakeholders for achieving this milestone, Professor (Dr) Sreejith S.G., Executive Dean, JGLS, said, “This remarkable achievement of JGLS is an outcome of remarkable collaborative efforts of the Office of Career Services and the JGLS academic fraternity as a whole. The brilliant students of JGLS also deserve a special mention for their dedication and hard work which resulted in JGLS accomplishing this feat. Given their commitment and perseverance, I am sure they will contribute immensely to the organizations they have been placed in, and will act as instruments of change in the world of law, and beyond.”

To have achieved this for the students barely at the start of their graduating year is only representative of the rigor in JGLS’ placement process in the days to come. With an entire year to go, JGLS continues to maintain a high level of momentum and focus in the placement process which will now proceed to its next stage. This truly demonstrates the commitment of JGLS, which was also ranked as India’s Number One Law School by QS World University Rankings by subject in 2021.

