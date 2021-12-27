Jingle Bells Ring Aloud at ‘Mount Rosary Charitable Institutions-Alangar near Moodbidri

Mangaluru: Christmas is the joy of giving, sharing, brotherhood, happiness and celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. As soon as the month of December arrives, members of Christian community start to decorate their houses with lighting, preparing the crib, making tasty Kuswar, decorating the Christmas tree signifying oneness and togetherness.

The positive infectious spirit of this universal festival not only reaches out to people across the country but also to the inmates staying in orphanages and old age homes. One such old age home, `Mount Rosary’ home in Alangar near Moodbidri started by Rev Msgr Francis Elias D’Souza in 1937, ensures that its inmates also get to experience the happiness an integral part of Christmas celebrations.

What is unique about this 84 year-old institution, is that the building encompasses five houses/ wards for elderly women, men, orphans, intellectually challenged, visually challenged, children with hearing and speech impairment. During Christmas each house will be decked with lighting and will have its own crib. During Christmas, the joy of inmates doubles with organizations, particularly students from different colleges staging programmes.

The programmes performed at the campus of Mount Rosary included dance, Carol singing, drama and so on. But the Covid 19 pandemic and lockdowns had cast a shadow on Christmas celebrations and had deprived inmates of a joy of interacting with people. “Christmas season was like watching the paint dry,” an elderly inmate rued. Mount Rosary home in-charge Sr Leena recollected that breaking of convention had caused grief to many inmates.

But this Christmas, unlike the previous two Christmases, heralded joy when Mount Rosary hospital staff staged a Christmas related programme. The preparations had begun a week ago, informs Sr Leena. 72 sisters and 16 trainees of helpers of Mount rosary congregation, serving in the institution, also had instilled joy by conducting competitions for inmates and preparing `Kuswar’ for each person.

Sisters of the congregation also had teamed up with inmates to prepare crib, Kuswar, conduct different competitions like drawing, singing, passing the ball, musical chair, newspaper games and so on. “I love this place, as they take good care of us and give the best facilities,” informs 96 year-old Gracy Machado while gleefully sharing her experiences at the old age home.

Lucy Lobo (88), who lost her family at a young age, confesses to never feeling lonely. She said the Christmas celebrations made the institution feel like one big family. Gracy and Lucy both agreed that Christmas celebrations, whether it be in Kuswar preparation or Carol singing, had remained the same as it was decades ago. 68 year-old Fluorine Grasso recollected with a bright smile that neighbors bonded over Christmas celebrations by preparing kuswar and sharing it with the neighbors.

She also recollected contributing about Rs 2 for the youth from Church who visited the houses singing carols. As before, Mount Rosary glows with the Christmas celebrations organized by sisters and other institutions. Brimming with joy and happiness, inmates look forward to the next Christmas–which remains as a symbol of hope and love to them.

Lenissa Ayesha D’Sa

Rosita Monica Sequeira

Note: The Authors of the Article are IIIrd Year students pursuing Journalism studies at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru