Jitendra Singh reviews Covid situation in his LS constituency in J&K



New Delhi: Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions on Sunday virtually reviewed the pandemic and other related issues with Deputy Commissioners, District Development Council Chairpersons and Senior Superintendents of Police of the Udhampur-Kathua-Doda Lok Sabha constituency, which is represented by him in the Parliament.

During the meeting, he enquired about the availability and functioning of dashboard in districts for real time updates, and also issued fresh instructions to deal with the surge in Covid cases.

District Collectors, SSPs, DDC Chairman of Reasi, Kishtwar, and Ramban joined the review meeting along with other district officials.

The Minister was informed that most of the positive cases in the third wave have remained asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic with flu-like symptoms which lasts for four to five days and then dissipates.

Singh, however, underlined that there was no room for complacency and all Covid norms and protocols must be followed in the strictest possible manner.

He also lauded the efforts of DCs for completing the vaccination process in his Parliamentary Constituency, barring a few far-flung pockets in districts like Kishtwar.Singh was also updated about the aSansad Khel Spardha’ programme or the Parliamentary Sports Competition Programme in his constituency to promote sports, sports talent and also identify young budding as well as hidden talents in village, panchayat, block and district level.

He said that a sports competition will be organised in the coming days at panchayat, block and constituency level as a whole to tap hidden talents in sporting activities like archery, wrestling, boxing, badminton, table tennis, athletics, cycling, and swimming and in games like hockey, football, volleyball and cricket.

Singh also announced the formation of ‘Steering Committee’ comprising all the DCs, SSPs, DDC Chairpersons and District Sports officials to organise Indoor and Outdoor competitions for boys and girls under 17 years, and identify the sporting talent to catch them young.

“The budding stars in the individual category will be provided an opportunity to get the best of the training facilities at National Sports Coaching Institutes and Academies. He also asked the DCs to nominate Sports Ambassadors for each District,” the Minister said.

He also asked the DCs to come out with a niche sporting event for each district to build brand and promote the same with the help of the corporate sector, local influencers and civil society.