J&K DGP visits Amarnath shrine, takes stock of arrangements

Srinagar: J&K’s Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Friday visited the holy Amarnath cave and Panjtarni where he took stock of the arrangements in place for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

He interacted with officers of civil and security forces at both places and also had an aerial survey of Shesh Nag Camp.

Interacting with senior officers of all the deployed forces and administration at the holy cave and Panjtarni, the DGP appreciated the quick response post calamity and its management by all the stakeholders who rendered their services in evacuating the yatris and ensuring all possible help and assistance.

He directed all officers to remain alert and prompt to meet any kind of eventuality. He said that the safety and security of the pilgrims is the priority and stressed for ensuring the implementation of latest guidelines and SOPs issued by the government.

The DGP stressed on the highest level of synergy amongst all stakeholders to ensure all possible help and assistance to the yatris.

He directed the officers to assist all the service providers who have been hit by the natural calamity. He complimented all the officers and jawans who have been working tirelessly in tough and hostile weather conditions for the safety and security of pilgrims.