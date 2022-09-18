J&K L-G dedicates tricolour atop 120 ft flagpost to nation at Pulwama

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday dedicated a tricolour atop a 120 feet tall flagpost to the nation in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Sinha unfurled the tricolour and received the guard of honour at the mini secretariat in Pulwama.

“The tricolour is the symbol of ‘One Nation, One Emotion, One Identity’. It is the honour and pride of our great nation, which reflects the dreams of our forefathers and the aspirations of our youth,” the L-G said.

Sinha also laid the foundation stone for various youth-oriented projects in the district worth Rs 9.11 crore, including a district youth centre costing Rs 4 crore, district youth library at a cost of Rs 2 crore, and a counselling centre for competitive exams costing Rs 1 crore under the Youth Engagement Programme of Mission Youth, among others.

Sinha said the new initiatives are aimed at empowering the youth, enable self-development, sharpen their skills and help them realise their dreams.

The district youth centre will provide modern facilities for sports, entertainment and skilling of the youth. On completion of the district youth library, the local youth will get better educational support and facilities like reading space, book bank, digital library, smart classroom and discussion room, Sinha said.

