J&K Lt Guv invites political leaders to discuss smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra



Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday invited leaders of all political parties for discussion on the smooth conduct of the Amarnath Yatra 2022.

Officials said Sinha has invited leaders of political parties, including the National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Congress, Peoples Conference (PC), Apni Party and some individual senior politicians like former deputy Chief Minister Muzaffar Hussain Beigh and Hakeem Muhammad Yasin.

“These political leaders have been invited for discussion on the smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra 2022. They have been invited on tea at 6 p.m. today,” officials said.

First batch of Yatris, including 3,699 pilgrims bound for the south Kashmir Pahalgam base camp and 717 bound for the north Kashmir Baltal base camp left Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu for the Valley earlier in the day.

Yatra 2022 begins on June 30 and will end on August 11 on Shravan Purnima coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festival.