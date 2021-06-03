Spread the love



















J&K Police arrest terrorist aide, recover incriminating materials



Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with security forces arrested a terrorist associate in in Bandipora district and recovered incriminating materials, including one grenade and 50 live AK series rounds, from his possession, officials said on Wednesday.

The police said that acting on specific tip-off regarding the movement of anti-national elements in Bandipora, a special joint checkpoint was set up by the police, the army and the CRPF in Putushai area.

During checking, the officers apprehended a suspicious person identified as Irshad Ahmad Mir, a resident of Onagam.

“During preliminary questioning, he revealed that he was working as a terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

On his disclosure, incriminating materials, including one grenade and 50 live AK series rounds, were recovered. During further questioning, he admitted that the said ammunition was handed over to him to effect a terror strike in the general area of Bandipora, the police said.

As per police records, Mir is a chronic history-sheeter and was involved in several anti-national activities.

