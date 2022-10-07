J&K SIA raids multiple locations in Kashmir in terror funding probe



Srinagar: The special investigation agency (SIA) of J&K Police on Friday raided several places in Shopian and Anantnag districts in connection with terror funding probe.

“These raids are being carried out in Zainapora, Laddi and Melhora villages of Shopian district and in Shangus, Kund Kukgam, Achabal and Poshkeeri villages of Anantnag district”, official sources said.

The local police and CRPF are assisting the SIA in the smooth conduct of these raids.

Further details were awaited.

