J’khand launches new policy to revive state’s tourism sector



New Delhi: Launching the Jharkhand Tourism Policy 2021 on Saturday, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that the policy aims to revive, renew and revamp the tourism sector of the state, and to provide a different dimension and perspective as to how the world views the state.

“It targets to bring out the marvels of the state that has an enchanting mix of old world charms and new age excitements. Jubilant Jharkhand embarks on a journey to register its place as one of the most sought-after tourist destinations by 2025.”

Addressing the launch, organised by FICCI, jointly with the Jharkhand government, the Chief Minister said, “Pandemic has been a challenge for people across the globe. Tourism sector has had the hardest hit. We have tried to figure out the deterrents in the path of development and aim to do the best that we can for the betterment of our state and its residents.”

The key aspects of the policy focus on providing civic amenities and adopting ways of beautification for sites like Deoghar, Parasnath, Madhuban and Itkhori, and provide accommodations to tourists in forest rest houses and tree plantations along with development of eco-circuits like the Latehar-Netarhat-Betla-Chandil-Dalma-Mirchaiya-Getelsud circuit.

To help tourists experience the regal and resplendent culture of Jharkhand, there is a push to organise food festivals, inter state cultural exchange programmes and conferences to showcase the vibrant and diverse culture of the state.

Efforts are also being made to bridge the gap between rural and urban areas and at the same time, boost the local rural economy. Activities include renovation of identified villages, promoting local cuisines, showcasing rural life, while publicizing and promoting tourist specific villages to enhance the potential of rural tourism. Village Tourism Committees (VTC) and Rural Tourism Subcommittee to be formed in this regard.

Under the policy, promotion of adventure tourism activities such as paragliding, water sports, rock climbing, gliding etc. have been proposed. Further, Annual Adventure Sports Events are to be organised and regulatory frameworks for ensuring safety standards are to be set up.

Water sports activities would be developed and extended to various water bodies in the State like Tilaiya, Massanjore, Chandil, Pataratu, Getalsud, Kelaghagh, Kanke dam, Hatia dam etc. The policy aims to brand Jharkhand as a haven to ‘Rest and Recuperate’ by means of expanding tourist units under the ambit of wellness tourism.

Similary, the policy also envisions exciting getaway options for those looking for a break from the mundane and fast paced city life have been incorporated by the virtue of Weekend Getaway Tourism. Mining Tourism, which is a new concept gaining traction nationally and internationally across will be explored under the policy to exhibit the mineral strength of the state.

The policy seeks to attract an influx of investors to the state.

Attractive provisions have been proposed for prospective investors which include: direct purchases of land of tourism enterprises, road permits, subsidy limit of 20-25 per cent upto Rs 10 crore for new tourist units, new tourism units shall be entitled to reimbursement of 75 per cent of net SGST paid for 5 years since commencement of commercial operation, no holding tax to be charged to new tourism units and reimbursement of electricity duty for the first 5 years.