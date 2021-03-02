Spread the love



















J’khand to pay compensation to kin of kerosene stove blasts victims



Ranchi: The Jharkhand government on Tuesday announced a financial compensation of Rs four lakh to the kin of all five persons who died in kerosene stove blasts in Hazaribagh district.

The compensation was announced in the state assembly by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislator from Hazaribagh district, Manish Jaiswal, on Tuesday raised the issue of the deaths of the five people.

From February 9 to March 1, 10 blasts were reported in Hazaribagh district from kerosene oil stoves being used for cooking. The 10 blasts had claimed five lives while six people were critically injured.

The BJP legislator alleged that state officials are involved in adulteration of kerosene oil.

“The kerosene oil samples have been sent to the laboratory for testing. The adulteration has been proven. The probe is on to identify which dealer did the adulteration. The kin of the killed victims will get Rs 4 lakh as compensation” said the Jharkhand Chief Minister while replying to Manish Jaiswal’s question.

The state government claimed that the adulterated kerosene oil has been confiscated.