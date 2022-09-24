J&K’s Rajouri Municipal Council selected in ‘Swachhata League’



Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir): Several important programmes were organised under the nationwide ‘Swachhata League’ organised by the Municipal Council in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

The ‘Swachhata League’ is an inter-city competition with the spirit of cleanliness and resolve towards ensuring garbage-free beaches, hills and tourist places in the country.

More than 1,800 cities from Leh to Kanyakumari are participating in the Swachata League to keep them clean and litter-free.

Under this intiative, several programmes are to be organised as ‘Seva Devas’ by forming teams.

Rajouri Municipal Council has also been selected for this initiative and a team has been dispatched. In this regard, a function was organised in which Municipal Council President Muhammad Arif Jat, Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal, Rajouri District Development Council Chairman Naseem Liaquat and civil and police administration officers, among other officials participated.

A huge rally was also taken out to make Rajouri a garbage-free city in which students and youth of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Rajouri; Government P.G. College, Rajouri; and Rajouri town participated.

Meanwhile, the citizens were asked to make individual and collective efforts to make Rajouri clean.

Like this: Like Loading...