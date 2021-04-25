Spread the love



















J&K’s top pulmonologist interacts with Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’



Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s top pulmonologist, Dr. Naveed Nazir Shah told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme that self-protection is the only way out for the nation to survive the second phase of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Interacting with Modi during ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, Dr. Naveed said: “If we adhere to protective measures such as wearing masks, using hand sanitizers and also maintain physical distancing by avoiding social gatherings, we can overcome the pandemic and carry on our daily work”.

He also dispelled the rumour that the vaccine has any adverse side effect.

Dr. Naveed is the head of department at Srinagar’s chest diseases hospital which is the only major healthcare facility for people with lung ailments.

He has not only been in the frontline of fighting the pandemic by attending to scores of Covid patients on a daily basis, but he is also a Covid-19 infection survivor.

He caught the infection last year while treating Covid patients at the hospital.

He has the unique experience of having been a Covid patient and a top ranking pulmonologist.