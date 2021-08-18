Spread the love



















JNU to have medical college and a 500-bed hospital



New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University in its Academic Council meeting on Tuesday passed the setting up of a medical school and a 500-bed super speciality hospital on the university campus.

This school will offer PhD, MDPhD, MD, MS, DM, MCh and MBBS degree programmes with an emphasis on modern medicine integrated with traditional medicine and knowledge systems.

“The hospital and the medical college in the JNU University campus will be operational by the year 2024, if all the concerned approvals to the medical college and hospital get nod on time. The hospital will function under the School of Medical Sciences, JNU”, said the statement.

University Vice-Chancellor Professor M. Jagadesh Kumar said that a great need was felt in JNU for this type of medical school. Therefore, it has been decided to open a medical school based on modern technology and health services. Under this, the introduction of various courses in medical and health sciences is being considered.

According to the proposal tabled in the Academic Council meeting, the medical college and hospital to be set up in JNU will offer super-specialty treatment including cardiology, organ transplantation, neurology and pulmonology.

The proposal for the medical college and hospital has been prepared under the new National Education Policy and the JNU Act 1966. Along with JNU Administration, the committee that made this proposal includes experts from hospitals like AIIMS and National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences.

There is a proposal to set up a medical college and hospital on the available 25 acres of land in the south-western part of the university campus.

The proposal states that admission to MBBS and MD courses will be done through NEET by the National Testing Agency.

