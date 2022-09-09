Job aspirants ‘gherao’ Tejashwi Yadav in Arrah

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav faced an awkward situation in Bihar’s Arrah city on Friday after a large number of CTET-pass job aspirants held a protest against him.

Tejashwi Yadav had promised 10 lakh jobs, and permanent jobs for contract employees during the 2020 Assembly election. When he was in the opposition, he had reiterated that he would fulfill his promise when came into power. Now, he is the Deputy Chief Minister again but not a single announcement of recruitment of teachers has been made, as per protesters.

As in-charge of Bhojpur district, the RJD leader reached district headquarters Arrah on Friday to assess the development works. As it was his scheduled visit, the job aspirants reached Patna-Arrah NH31. When his convoy did not stop there, the protesters reached the Circuit House, and tried to enter inside to remind him of his promise.

When stopped, they became angry and shouted slogans against Tejashwi Yadav.

As Tejashwi Yadav came out after meeting the officials, the job aspirants came in front of his vehicle and forced him to stop and listen to their grievances. Tejashwi Yadav assured that their demands will be met soon.

