Jobs in Afghanistan Has Made Differences in Lives of Many Mangalureans

Mangaluru: There is a small community of Indians in Afghanistan who are Afghans of Indian origin as well as Indian construction and aid workers involved in rebuilding and humanitarian assistance efforts. India is often described as acting as a soft power in Afghanistan. Having committed a $2.3 billion aid programme, India is one of the largest donors to Afghanistan, investing in the economy, humanitarian aid, education, development, construction and electrical . According to Foreign Policy among Afghans there is a positive perception of India’s role in the reconstruction efforts in Afghanistan.

As per sources, many of the Indains, including Mangaloraens had settled down in various parts of Afghanistan, particularly Jalalabad and Kabul. Many left Afghanistan after the Taliban came to power in 1996, mainly due to harsh restrictions imposed on them, leaving a population of approximately 1,000, mainly based in Kabul and Jalalabad. In the construction sector, an important work constructed by Indians is the 217 kilometre Delaram–Zaranj Highway, or Route 606 by Indian construction agencies in Southern Afghanistan. Road building has been a prominent component of India reconstruction aid – over 700 kilometres of roads have been built in the preceding eight years.

If you look at it, Afghanistan, now hit by crisis after the US withdrawal, was once a preferred country for many job aspirants from undivided Dakshina Kannada, who went there to find green pastures. The migration started around 2003, when NATO and US military bases started to be established. “The offer was too tempting to resist. I was offered US$1,000 (around Rs 45,000 then) in 2010, ( now with the present dollar rate of Rs 74.14, that’s good income) to work in Camp Leatherneck in Helmand province. Without thinking twice, I decided to work in a war-torn country for nearly four years,” said Jackson L D’Souza, a resident of Nagori. He worked for Morale, Welfare and Recreation facility. At present he is managing his own business- ‘Jilo’s Masala’ in Nagori, Mangaluru- dealing with authentic homemade Mangalorean curry masala pastes.

JACKSON L D’SOUZA and his MOTHER

It’s not Jackson alone, a lot of youths from Udupi and Dakshina Kannada were eager to work in Afghanistan to make a career. “Though there were bombings near the camp, life was not hard, as we lived inside the camp most of the time. Most importantly, we saved our entire earnings, and also enjoyed life amidst military personnel, including good food,” says Jackson, who is now an entrepreneur.

JOYSON ANTHONY D’SOUZA (Right) with his Friend

Yet another Mangalorean, Joyson Anthony D’Souza now runs Inkspired Tattoo Studio, a chain of tattoo studios in the district, and says that working in Afghanistan for seven years made him stand on his own feet and turned him into an entrepreneur. “In 2008, I landed in Afghanistan after paying Rs Eight lakh to agents that was borrowed from my friends and family. I was recruited as a foreman with a starting salary of Rs 28,000 per month, and when I left India for good, I was earning around Rs 2 lakh per month. If I had rejected the offer, I would not have been where I am today,” he says. He worked in Kabul, Kandahar and Helmand provinces.

GOPALAKRISHNA GOWDA

“Working in Afghanistan is life-changing, says Gopalakrishna Gowda,37, from Shibaraje Guthu house, Kalanja village in Belthangady. Gopalakrishna worked for Anham, a company that looked into supplying food for the NATO forces outside Bagram airbase in Afghanistan. He has worked in Afghanistan in different companies, for almost a decade. He said “I reached home on 26 July after winding up operations. We had an indication that the US may withdraw from the country, by looking at the situation around. We were a bit worried, because we were located right outside the airbase, though we had our own security guards provided by the Afghanistan military. We were trained and briefed on evacuation plans regularly.”

Staying in Afghanistan is life-changing, because the region has frequent earthquakes, and living in the war zone is definitely an adventure. “The safety checks were frequently reviewed. Interestingly, you tend to save a lot of your income, because the expenditure is low,”said Gopalakrishna, who had also worked in Iraq. From March 2016 to July 26, he worked in Afghanistan and for a brief period in the US too. He is currently working for a Bengaluru-based company.

Many of them have been working inside the base, and were never allowed to step into red zones. Thulasidara, a resident of Kavoor says that he has visited almost all the army bases in Afghanistan. “I landed in Afghanistan in 2011 and worked till 2020. As a maintenance personnel, I had to visit army camps across the country. Life was good, and we earned handsomely,” he added. “I am now worried and praying for my old colleagues who are stranded in Afghanistan after the crisis,” said Anil Pinto, a resident of Padil, who worked there for three years, and is now employed in UAE.

However, with the present crisis in Afghanistan, the Indian government has continued with the task of rescuing Indian citizens stranded in Afghanistan. Out of seven Kannadigas who returned to their homeland on Sunday August 22, five were Mangalureans. It is learnt that Dinesh Rai from Bajpe, Jagadish Poojary from Moodabidri, Desmond Davis D’Souza from Kinnigoli, Prasad Anand from Ullal and Shravan Anchan from Bejai have reached New Delhi. When contacted by Team Mangalorean while he was in Delhi, Jagadish Poojary said that He and Dinesh Rai worked for a UK-based company, and were awaiting confirmation of flight tickets to reach Mangaluru.

Jagadish was in Afghanistan for almost a decade. He had come home in July 2021 on a holiday, but was asked to report back to Kabul on August 11. He joined duty the next day, and worked for the next three days before the crisis erupted. “The embassy of India and Doha,arranged for our travel. We faced no threat there and landed safely,” he said. These Mangalureans came back in an Air India Express flight and an Indian Air Force flight. They were taken to Qatar from Afghanistan before bringing them toNew Delhi. They are expected to reach their homes on Monday .

The Karnataka state government has set up a control room in this regard. Relatives and friends of Kannadigas in Afghanistan can approach the control room on 080-22094498, 080-22942628, 9480800187 or afghan_kar@ksp.gov.in for help.

