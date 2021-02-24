Spread the love



















Jochem Saldanha founder and first President of St Peter Konkani Kutamb, Bengaluru Passes Away

Jochem Saldanha (69), Husband of Ina Saldanha, Father of Shwetha and Nisha, passed away on February 24 night at St.John’s hospital Bengaluru.

Jochem Saldanha was a member of Catholic Club Bengaluru and he was the founder and first President of St Peter Konkani Kutamb, Bengaluru

The funeral ceremony will be held on 25 February 2021 at 10 AM at St.Peter’s Church Rustham Bhag Off Old Airport Road Bengaluru followed by burial at Kalpally cemetery.