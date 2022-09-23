‘Jodo lives’

By
Fr Joachim D'Souza Capuchin
-
‘Jodo lives’

Bulldozed houses bruised bonds bloody scenes disturbs harmony
fight forgery kidnapping rape molestation lost the life symphony
acrimony anxiety animosity no more safety serenity to lay the head
gender favouritism gruesome nihilism brutal killings sponsored fagged

Yatra mantra tantra but need protection unity to live love candidly
hidden agenda harassing bonanza sadist attitude criminal profoundly
choked progress tainted personality poisonous power to gain power
poor pitiful uneducated lives used abused scored gain golden cover

Hoopla stunt belittling religion glorifying self pharisaical philosophy
renaming roads- circles spending energy consuming resources falsely
no freedom doom to express statesmen poisoned created fanciful
terror quaffed hostility perpetuated humanity disgraced vigorously

Iron out unemployment create avenues channel youth safe & secure
starving stomachs drained energy grilled hearts cry for unity forever
corruption cunningness communal disturbance trims peace of mind
dedication collaboration Jodo lives unity in diversity charm mankind

Why worry food friendship marriage religion leave one to embrace
create a planet bright calm cushy embracing all living share & care
protect humanity luster shine sheen flower comfortable in any hand
flow beauty seek rajdharma personify humanity glorify great God

Fr Joachim D’Souza, Capuchin

