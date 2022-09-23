‘Jodo lives’

Bulldozed houses bruised bonds bloody scenes disturbs harmony

fight forgery kidnapping rape molestation lost the life symphony

acrimony anxiety animosity no more safety serenity to lay the head

gender favouritism gruesome nihilism brutal killings sponsored fagged

Yatra mantra tantra but need protection unity to live love candidly

hidden agenda harassing bonanza sadist attitude criminal profoundly

choked progress tainted personality poisonous power to gain power

poor pitiful uneducated lives used abused scored gain golden cover

Hoopla stunt belittling religion glorifying self pharisaical philosophy

renaming roads- circles spending energy consuming resources falsely

no freedom doom to express statesmen poisoned created fanciful

terror quaffed hostility perpetuated humanity disgraced vigorously

Iron out unemployment create avenues channel youth safe & secure

starving stomachs drained energy grilled hearts cry for unity forever

corruption cunningness communal disturbance trims peace of mind

dedication collaboration Jodo lives unity in diversity charm mankind

Why worry food friendship marriage religion leave one to embrace

create a planet bright calm cushy embracing all living share & care

protect humanity luster shine sheen flower comfortable in any hand

flow beauty seek rajdharma personify humanity glorify great God

Fr Joachim D’Souza, Capuchin

From The Author:

Like this: Like Loading...