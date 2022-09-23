‘Jodo lives’
Bulldozed houses bruised bonds bloody scenes disturbs harmony
fight forgery kidnapping rape molestation lost the life symphony
acrimony anxiety animosity no more safety serenity to lay the head
gender favouritism gruesome nihilism brutal killings sponsored fagged
Yatra mantra tantra but need protection unity to live love candidly
hidden agenda harassing bonanza sadist attitude criminal profoundly
choked progress tainted personality poisonous power to gain power
poor pitiful uneducated lives used abused scored gain golden cover
Hoopla stunt belittling religion glorifying self pharisaical philosophy
renaming roads- circles spending energy consuming resources falsely
no freedom doom to express statesmen poisoned created fanciful
terror quaffed hostility perpetuated humanity disgraced vigorously
Iron out unemployment create avenues channel youth safe & secure
starving stomachs drained energy grilled hearts cry for unity forever
corruption cunningness communal disturbance trims peace of mind
dedication collaboration Jodo lives unity in diversity charm mankind
Why worry food friendship marriage religion leave one to embrace
create a planet bright calm cushy embracing all living share & care
protect humanity luster shine sheen flower comfortable in any hand
flow beauty seek rajdharma personify humanity glorify great God
Fr Joachim D’Souza, Capuchin
From The Author:
-
lone Bano!?
-
The man who drank the hemlock?
-
‘My Own Betrayed Me’
-
Unlettered Hajabba
-
Convinced?
-
‘Papa I’m Dying’
-
AMBIKA IPS
-
Pariah? Pradhan!
-
He Is Free…… July 6
-
Soft Singh – Is ‘King’ June 26
-
Rise Above!
-
DWEEPA ‘LAKSHADWEEP’
-
MICRO ‘VIRUS’
-
Woman ‘God’ On Earth
-
ರಗತ್ ಮಾಗ್ತಾ!
-
God The Passionate Lover
-
Abhaya’s Witness To … Sr Abhaya!?
-
Where To Born?
-
Kisan
-
ಹಾಂವ್ ಶಿಕ್ಲೊಂ! ಜಿವಿತ್ ಕಿತೆಂ?
-
Spine Or Supine?
-
‘Born Again’ Francis Of Assisi
-
‘ALOYSIUS’ – ROCK AND STAR
-
CONSTITUTION CATASTROPHE!
-
‘Aspire To Inspire’
-
Daring To Be Different
-
‘Love One Another Not Like One Another’
-
Silence Is Deadly… As The Violence
-
ಪ್ರಕೃತಿ ರಡ್ತಾ ವಾ ‘ಹಾಸ್ತಾ’?
-
Am I Untouchables? Than….
-
IS THE 4th PILLAR OF INDIAN DEMOCRACY COLLAPSING?
-
‘I Can’t Breathe’
-
Am I A Pharisee?
-
Mafia Or Mahatma
-
GREAT THY MOTHERHOOD
-
Migrant Workers Not ‘Cats And Dogs’ May 9
-
CORONA! BE HUMAN PLEASE!
-
IS IT CRUELTY TO DIE WITH MALADY?
-
UNGRATEFUL GENERATION!?