John Monteiro Elected President Of Rachana

Mangaluru: The RACHANA Catholic Chamber of Commerce and Industry held its AGM at the St Sebastian Platinum Jubilee Hall, Bendur on September 23.

The AGM began with an invocation. A minute of silence was observed for the departed souls of RACHANA members. President of Rachana Vincent Cutinha thanked all the members for their cooperation during his two-year tenure as president.

Addressing the member, the outgoing president of Rachana, Vincent Cutinha said, “During my two-year tenure as president, we have organized 15 programmes, with the support of my team. Today, I am handing over my duties to the newly elected president. Hope the new governing body will continue to work towards uniting all the members of Rachana.”

Secretary Laveena Monteiro read out the annual report. Treasurer Eulalia presented the accounts statement for the year 2021-2023. The elections for the governing body for the year 2023-25 were held. Joe Coelho the election returning officer, announced the names of 11 governing body members for the year 2023-25. The governing body members discussed and unanimously elected John Monteiro as the President of Rachana for the year 2023-25.

In his acceptance speech, newly elected President John Monteiro said that since it was a unanimous call, he was honoured to take up the post of the President of Rachana. He quoted that to give is better than to receive, and such goes the services of Rachana. He sought the blessings and guidance of former presidents and senior members. He mentioned their contribution to the upbringing of Rachana in the past 25 years. He also requested wholehearted support and encouragement from all the members of Rachana and its well-wishers in the Silver Jubilee Year of Rachana.

Among many others, the AGM was attended by Mr J R Lobo, former MLA Mangalore South; Mr Roy Castelino, PRO Diocese of Mangalore; Mr Luvi J. Pinto, President Maand Sobhaan Kalangan; Mr Gilbert Dsouza, Vice President, World Konkani Centre; Mrs Marjorie Texeira, President, Christian Planters Guild; Mr Marcel Monteiro, former PRO Diocese of Mangalore; Mr Ronald Gomes, former Governor Lions Club International; Mr Rudolph Rodrigues, leading Chartered Accountant; Mr Ullas Rasquinha, President, The Sodality of Immaculate Conception; Mr Alwyn Dsouza, President, Catholic Sabha; Mrs Voilet Pereira, proprietrix of mangalorean.com; Mr John V Tauro, Donald Periera.

Newly elected secretary Vijay Vishwas Lobo delivered the vote of thanks.

The elected members of the Governing body for the year 2021-23 are:

President – John B Monteiro

Vice President – Naveen Lobo

Secretary – Vijay Vishwas Lobo

Joint Secretary – Walter D’Cunha

Treasurer – Nelson Monteiro

Eulalia D’Souza – Member

CA Vikram Saldanha – Member

Stany Alvares – Member

Roshan Antony D’Souza – Member

Alwyn Prakash Sequeira – Member

Lavina S Monteiro – Member

