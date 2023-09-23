Join in the ‘ANTI DRUG WALKATHON’ organized by City’s Inter-Institutions on 25 Sept

Join in the ‘ANTI DRUG WALKATHON’ organized by City’s Inter-Institutions on Monday, 25 September 2023 starting at 3 pm from Padua Institutions and culminating at St Sebastian/St Agnes Institutions, Bendore Mangaluru

Mangaluru: In the month of September 2023, Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, the bishop of the Diocese of Mangalore launched the ‘Anti-Drug Month’ awareness campaign at the Bishop’s House, Kodialbail, Mangaluru.The campaign, which aims to combat the menace of drug abuse, is a collaborative effort led by the Diocesan Pastoral Council (DPP), in association with five vital commissions of the diocese: Family, Youth, Education, Health, and Media and Communication. Bishop Saldanha marked the inauguration of this crucial initiative by symbolically emptying a canister filled with an assortment of drugs into an incinerator fire bin, freeing a baby doll submerged within it.

Speaking on the occasion, Bishop Saldanha emphasized on the urgency of addressing the drug crisis in the city. “If we are insensitive to the present crisis of drug menace in the city, we will be criminals. When we join forces with the government and the police department, working for the same cause, it becomes easier to battle this fight. Our families with drug abuse cases, youth and children are suffering. I call upon you to respond to this initiative, transcending all borders of caste, creed, religion, and language, and work together to bring about a positive change in society.”

The campaign, bearing the slogan ‘Say No to Drugs-Embrace Life,’ commenced from September 1 and will end on 30 September., encompassing diocesan parishes and educational institutions. Louis J Pinto, the campaign’s convenor, highlighted the extensive efforts planned to raise awareness among the Catholic Christian community in the diocese on the launch day.

Heeding to the call given by the Mangaluru Diocese Bishop for an addiction Free society “ANTI DRUG – MONTH” (September 1-30), and in support of the police commissioner of Mangalore for “Addiction free Mangalore”, Inter – Institutions have organized an “ANTI DRUG WALKATHON”, from Padua College campus Nanthoor to St Sebastian Church/St Agnes Campus on September 25th of 2023 at 3.00 pm. The following heads of the Institutions with 400 people jointly walk the awareness program for two miles. The organizers are the following institutions with their heads.

St Sebastian Church, Bendur —- Rev. Fr. Vincent Monteiro-Parish Priest

CODP/Bandhavya —- Rev. Fr Vincent D’Souza-Director

Padua College under youth Red Cross —- Rev. Fr Arun Wilson Lobo-In-Charge

White Doves —– Ms Corrine Rasquinha-Founder

Catholic Sabha Mangaluru Pradesh ® —-Alwin D Souza-President

Sahajeevana Okkoota —- Casmir D’ Souza- Founder

St. Agnes College, Mangaluru —- Sr. Venissa AC-Principal

The Walkathon will include Anti Drug Slogans, and public addresses being organized with the cooperation of the youth of the college, social workers, Self Help Groups of CODP, police officials and medical officials. One of the police officials and medical doctors will address the youth on NDPS ACT 1985 and the medical effects of Drugs.

The walkathon will cover about two miles from the start point till the end point-around 400 plus people will walk with a firm decision to say ‘No to Drugs’. The program will end by 4.30 pm with refreshments at Se Sebastian Church premises combined with the youths of St. Agnes College.

