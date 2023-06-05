Come in large numbers and Join in the SOLIDARITY RALLY for a Human Cause of Suffering People of Manipur, to be held on TUESDAY, 6 JUNE 2023 near Clock Tower, Hampankatta, Mangaluru at 4.30 pm. Show your support and solidarity for the people of Manipur and appeal to the government to do everything possible to restore peace and create confidence among the affected people.

Mangaluru: The Organizers namely The Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh, United Christian Forum, Mangaluru, and others are requesting the people of goodwill of the society to come together to show solidarity with the suffering people affected by the atrocities in Manipur on 6 June 2023 at 4.30 pm near the Clock Tower, Hampankatta, Mangaluru at the ‘SOLIDARITY RALLY’. It is to show our solidarity with the suffering people of Manipur and to appeal to the government to do everything possible to restore peace and create confidence among the affected people. All are requested to join hands with the organisers and also inspire many more people to join and support this human cause. Let us feel the pain of the people of Manipur.

The speakers at the rally will be Fr Faustine Lobo, Parish Priest Kinnigoli, P R O Karnataka Region Catholic Bishops Council; Lawrence D’Souza, Youth Leader, Congress District President Labour Wing; Sr Cecelia Mendonca, Provincial Superior, Bethany Sisters, Mangaluru; Muneer Katipalla- DYFI State President; and Sukumar Thokkottu- DK District Vice President of CITU

: It should be noted that at least 317 churches and 70 church administrative/school buildings were burnt recently in the riots in Manipur. Hundreds of Christians were killed. Over 30,000 were displaced in the worst anti-Christian violence India has ever seen. The violence in the Northeast Indian State of Manipur against Christians in May has been one of the deadliest and most violent attacks against Christians in India. Verified facts defy the government-sponsored narrative that the conflict is not religious but tribal over land rights. Every piece of detail collected contradicts the claims made by the Modi-led Hindu nationalist government.

The BJP government used a decades-old underlying ethnic tension between two ethnic groups to bring down the deadliest violence against Christians. This wave of destruction was instigated by Hindutva nationalists from a particular indigenous community. Most destruction was done in the first three days of conflict from May 3rd- 6th. The destruction continues to this day in the state capital of Imphal and the surrounding Valley with target killings by government forces.

Under the guise of inter-community conflict between the majority Manipuris (Meiteis) and the minority tribal people (collectively known as Kuki/Zomi tribes), almost all churches in the extended Imphal Valley have been burnt, vandalized, or desecrated by BJP government-supported militia.

Though Meiteis are primarily considered Hindu or of the Sanamahi faith, a small percentage of them have lately converted to the Christian faith. The modus operandi of this violence in Manipur resembles what Hindutva nationalists in places like Godhra and Kandhamal have followed, confirming their involvement in this violence. The disproportionate destruction of Meitei churches in Imphal Valley indicates that Meitei Christians are under more severe economic and social pressure than ever before.

