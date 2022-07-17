Jolly Ride Turns Tragic! 2 Students Killed as Bike Crashes into Divider in Byndoor

Byndoor: Two Manipal College students on their way to Murdeshwar on a motorbike died after they crashed into the road divider on NH66 near Kambadakone under the Byndoor Police Station limits on July 17 morning.

The deceased have been identified as Tarun Kumar Reddy (19) and Adithya Reddy (18), residents of Kallur, Andhra Pradesh.

According to the primary investigation, both were on a jolly ride to Murdeshwar from Manipal on a rented motorbike. As they were nearing Kambadakone, the rider lost control of the motorbike and crashed into the road divider. Both the riders were seriously injured and rushed to the hospital with the help of Apathbhandava Ibrahim Gangolli. Unfortunately, they breathed their last on the way to the hospital.

The Byndoor Police have registered a case, and an investigation is on.