Jordan’s Crown Prince tests Covid positive

Amman: Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah has tested positive for Covid-19, after undergoing the routine examination implemented as part of the regulations followed at the Royal Hashemite Court.

The Crown Prince has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in very good health, Xinhua news agency quoted the Court as saying in a statement on Monday.

The statement added that his parents, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, who both tested negative on Monday, will conduct self-quarantine for five days in line with the protocol in place in case of exposure to Covid-19.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Jordan has remained steady over the last few months and nearly all containment measures have been lifted, including a curfew.

The kingdom on Monday registered 17 new deaths and 1,015 cases, increasing the overall death toll and infection tally to 10,697 and 820,798, respectively.

