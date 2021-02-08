Joseph Sebastian D’Souza (54), Proprietor of Pompei Stores Passes Away

By
Team Mangalorean
-
Spread the love

Joseph Sebastian D’Souza (54), Proprietor of Pompei Stores Passes Away

Joseph Sebastian D’Souza (54), proprietor of Pompei Stores Bendurwell, Son of Late William and Late Connie D’Souza, Husband of Jennifer D’Souza, father of Jessica and Jane D’Souza, brother of Melanie, Late Francis, Terence, Late Marian, Joyce, Joan and Santosh, passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021.

Mortal remains will be brought to St Sebastian Church Bendur at 2.45pm followed by mass at 3.30pm on February 9, 2021.

Bereaved Family Members
Contact: +91 9880331953 / 9844045222


Spread the love

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here