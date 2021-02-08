Spread the love



















Joseph Sebastian D’Souza (54), Proprietor of Pompei Stores Passes Away

Joseph Sebastian D’Souza (54), proprietor of Pompei Stores Bendurwell, Son of Late William and Late Connie D’Souza, Husband of Jennifer D’Souza, father of Jessica and Jane D’Souza, brother of Melanie, Late Francis, Terence, Late Marian, Joyce, Joan and Santosh, passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021.

Mortal remains will be brought to St Sebastian Church Bendur at 2.45pm followed by mass at 3.30pm on February 9, 2021.

Bereaved Family Members

Contact: +91 9880331953 / 9844045222