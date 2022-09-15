‘Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ Musical Act at Town Hall on 17 Sept

‘Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ Musical Act, One of the most enduring musicals of all time to be staged at Town Hall on Saturday 17 September at 6.30 pm by C.A.U.S.S.E. (Cooperation of the Arts for the Underprivileged in Society & Environment), with the proceeds going towards local charities.

Mangaluru: Every time Leila Alvares-a origin of Mangaluru and now settled in Bengaluru, and the Director of CAUSE(Cooperation of the Arts for the Underprivileged in Society & Environment) Foundation organizes a musical play in Mangaluru it gets “BETTER & BIGGER’ and the audience gets “LARGER & LARGER’ and Mangaloreans have seen it in the past at her earlier plays. This time the audience will be much BIGGER when she once again brings her musical show at Town Hall on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2022 at 6.30 pm at TOWN HALL, MANGALURU.

One of the most enduring musicals of all time – “JOSEPH & the AMAZING TECHNICOLOUR DREAMCOAT” is a delightfully irreverent take on the Biblical story of Jacob and his twelve sons – in particular – Joseph. The music is filled with catchy songs in a variety of genres like country-western, rock n roll, calypso and French ballads including the unforgettable ‘Any Dream Will Do’ that have entertained and inspired generations of young and old theatre- goers.

The CAUSE Foundation Team

The Cast: includes some of Bengaluru’s finest new and old singing, acting, dancing and musical talent Rahael Thomas, Alapana Bhagirath, Madhuri Braganza, Shyju Varkey, Arvind Kasthuri and Prem Koshy among others. As always, their shows are accompanied by a Live Band – directed by Aashish Paul. The lively Dances are choreographed/directed by Ritu VK and Elexer Fernandes. And finally, vibrant Costumes and striking Sets – using a combination of technology and hand-painted scenes, will make this a must-see event! So keep this Saturday Free from your other engagements, and be seated at the hall to witness one of the GREAT ACT of all times!

The C.A.U.S.E. Foundation was started with the primary objective of showcasing the existing local talent in the field of creative arts, with surplus funds (after all expenses) going to local charities. The Founder/President of the Foundation and Director, Leila Alvares has – from the age of 18 – been actively involved with various charitable causes as well as in organizing a variety of musical productions all over South India.

The CAUSE crew have successfully enthralled audiences for the past 25 years in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Chennai, Coorg, Goa and Mumbai. The cast and crew (all of whom are either students or professionals in other fields ) volunteer their time and effort freely towards this end. Some of Leila’s past musicals include ‘Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’, ‘GREASE’, ‘My Fair Lady’, ‘Sound of Music, ‘Monty Python’s Spamalot’, ‘CURTAINS’, ‘Fiddler on the Roof, ‘GHOST the Musical, ‘Lucky Stiff’; ‘Young Frankenstein’, ‘Dirty Rotten Scoundrels; The Addams Family, among others.

Over the years, hundreds of aspiring, young and old, highly talented performers have passed through their portals. The CAUSE Team also had the privilege to donate through their musical ventures (both financially and in-kind) to a number of charitable organizations – almost all of which were begun by selfless individuals in their quest to uplift society. These include a number of orphanages, rehabilitation homes for the mentally and physically challenged, destitute homes and animal welfare organizations, not just in Bengaluru but also in almost every place that we have performed.

To further their secondary objective, the CAUSE Team is also doing the following in and around Bengaluru, and also beyond Bengaluru:

– Conducting Exhibitions of the various Arts as part of our welfare strategy for Underprivileged Artistes & Artisans

– Conducting Medical camps as part of our welfare strategy for Underprivileged Humans

– Conducting Anti Rabies Vaccination camps as part of our welfare strategy for Underprivileged and Stray Animals

– Conducting Grow Back & Tree Planting activities as part of our effort to Sustain the Environment

– Conducting Disaster Management and First Aid camps as part of our effort to deal with the Changing Environment

ABOUT LEILA ALVARES :



Ms LEILA ALVARES–a director of Broadway musicals, has for the past 24 years traveling with her cast to various cities in India enthralling audiences with their delightful performances. The Founder-Director of The C.A.U.S.E Foundation, she has been involved with all things musical from a very young age while simultaneously giving back to the community.

Besides her annual musical productions, Leila is also the author of “Once Upon A Lifetime” – Rambles, Rants, Muses and More – A frank essay on life, love and God among other things.

Leila divides her time between Bangalore and Coorg. She concurrently runs a homestay on her plantation where she lives along with her two children – Kieren and Keira, their six dogs, a cat and a family of swallows!

Note: Photos incorporated are of the rehearsal held in the City recently

Tickets: Rs. 700/- 500/- 300/- Online at BookMyShow or Call Loreta – Just Casuals (99001 54707), Ms Sabrina Hougaard – 9343348225 and available at the venue just prior to the show.

ALSO READ RELATED ARTICLES :

Like this: Like Loading...