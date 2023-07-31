Journalist faces ‘moral policing’ at Mangaluru restaurant, 2 arrested

Mangaluru: Two persons have been arrested in connection with a “moral policing” case with a journalist at a restaurant in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Monday.

The arrested persons are identified as 37-year-old Chetan, a resident of Kotekaru, and 43-year-old Naveen, a resident of Yeyyadi.

The incident had taken place in Kavoor police station limits.

Police said that private website reporter Abhijit had filed a police complaint in this regard.

As per the complaint, Abhijith had gone to a restaurant with his friend on July 28, and the accused came up and questioned Abhijit if is he is a Muslim, and they had also questioned him that what is he doing with a Hindu girl. They had assumed Abhijit to be a Muslim and abused him and also attempted to assault him. The victim had then later filed an FIR regarding the incident.

In another case of moral policing, a policeman who was returning from a hotel with his family was assaulted.

The incidents reported in communally sensitive coastal Karnataka even after the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara’s stern warnings have caused a concern.

