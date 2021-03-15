Spread the love



















Journos had a Blast at the Mangaluru’s FIRST Ever ‘Fellowship Dinner’ hosted by Police Commissioner

Journos had a Bash at the Mangaluru’s FIRST Ever ‘Fellowship Dinner’ hosted by Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, along with DCPs, ACPs and other High Ranking Police Officers at Hotel GoldFinch, Mangaluru on Sunday 14 March night, from 8 pm. This Fellowship Dinner was the Police Commissioner’s initiative in order to Increase interaction between police officers and journos, over dinner time.

Mangaluru: The present young, dynamic and energetic Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar invited all his media friends for a Fellowship Dinner at the roof-top garden of Hotel GoldFinch, Mangaluru. Being a Sunday, where most of the journos spend time with their families, but a decent large group of reporters, Print, Electronic and TV Cameramen, among others gathered for a social get-together with the Police Commissioner, DCP (Law & Order) Hariram Shankar and DCP (Traffic) Vinaya Gaonkar.

Just like hosting this Fellowship Dinner to have close interaction with the media personnel over Dinner time, the police commissioner has also begun a new initiative to allow for interpersonal interaction and close relationship between higher police officials and the constabulary, by organizing various fitness programmes, outings, and many other social activities, which is indeed a very good initiative taken by the present police commissioner. For constables who make up 95% of the police force but can tend to be neglected, these new initiatives implemented by the police commissioner is a once in a lifetime opportunity to take a fun break along with their families, from the hectic 365 days they work 24X7. Kudos to the Police Commissioner for his kind gesture through all these programmes and social meets, thereby keeping a personal and good relationship.

For the journos who are used to seeing the police commissioner, DCP’s and other police officers in their ‘Kadak’ police uniforms, but on Sunday at the party, these police officers were clad in casual clothes and not uniforms, looking smart! The fellowship extravaganza which kicked off at 8 pm, had sumptuous and delicious starters and main course items meticulously prepared by the Executive Chef Venkat and his assistant cooks, and the whole arrangement of hospitality and courteousness shown by Hotel General Manager Jayanth, and HR Manager Haris. A job well done by the Hotel Goldfinch crew in taking care of the journos.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “Couple of weeks back I had taken the initiative in launching a fitness programme for our police personnel with the aim to ensure good health and fitness of all the staff members. Generally, after a point of time, due to work pressure, which includes maintaining law and order, the staff forget to focus on their own health. Women tend to put on weight due to pregnancy, hormonal imbalances and injuries and are often busy balancing work and family. Long hours of duty, irregular eating habits, and lack of sleep take a toll. This is an attempt to improve health and fitness, I had asked our staff to make the best use of the opportunity of exercises and sports, and see that they lose weight and look fit. Exercises and sporting events if followed strictly, will not only help in staying healthy but also reduce money spent on hospital bills in the long run”.

“Our police teams work tirelessly 24X7 and hardly find time to have some fun with their family members. The get-together and outing to the Pilikula Park brought smiles on our staff and their families, and I feel happy the initiative worked. We all work long hours while on duty so in order to give a break from the hectic work and provide some leisure and fun time we organized such programmes. Similarly has been the case with our meeting with journos, where during meetings and interactions we hardly find any time for social time. Therefore, I and my colleagues thought, why not host a fellowship Dinner, where we will have some free and fun time to share and mingle with, without any stress and worries. And I am glad that many of my media friends accepted my invitation and joined in the get-together”, added Police Commissioner.

A police officer said, “During such initiatives implemented by the police commissioner, we want to put ranks aside. Usually, the constables are apprehensive about approaching their seniors but we want to ease that stress during such programmes/outings, where we get time to talk to them about their families, health, spirituality, fitness, and so on. I want to understand them as humans, not personnel. The constabulary appears to be generally pleased about the new set-up by our police commissioner. One lady police constable who has been a part of the force for 20 years said that they have not had this kind of interaction and fun with their seniors before. In fact, another constable said that he has never seen any of these senior officers personally. And today, we all feel very personal by mingling and sharing our views and news with you all media persons during this Fellowship Dinner, which is no doubt a very good initiative by our Police Commissioner”.

Harish, a police constable said, “I believe that these initiatives by our police commissioner are positive and should be continued. We are always in our uniforms so I’m feeling free in my civils today, and so also many of my colleagues here. We talked about our families; it felt quite homely. Many in the police force are now hoping that the initiative continues and is extended to other units too”. And the same was felt by the media persons who joined at the dinner and appreciated the kind gesture and love and respect shown towards them through a personal invitation by the police commissioner, for a get-together, where lots of fun talk and humour was shared between the police commissioner, DCP’s and other police officers.

On behalf of all the media persons who attended the fellowship dinner, I extend heartfelt thanks to the Police Commissioner, DCPs and other police officers for making us feel very personal and homely in their company- and hoping to have such a social get-together in future too? And to the TOP COP, we all say “Thanks a zillion”!