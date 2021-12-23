Joy of Christmas celebrated at Father Muller Hospital-Thumbay in Grandeur

Joy of Christmas at the Haven of ‘Heal & Comfort’ celebrated at Father Muller Hospital-Thumbay (FMH-Thumbay) in Grandeur



Mangaluru: Christmas is one of the most important as well as popular festivals celebrated, and it is the kind of festival that is so popular that it is celebrated in more than 160 countries throughout the world, by adults and children alike. Christmas is celebrated by those following the religion of Christianity, though the festival has universal appeal, across all religions. Christmas is a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, who in the Christian religion, is also known as ‘The Son Of God’. Although there are many interpretations, the traditional narrative behind Christmas celebrations is that Jesus’ parents, Joseph and Mary, arrived at the city of Bethlehem, but had no lodgings. They were confined to a stable in an inn, which is where Jesus was born.

This traditional narrative is known as The Nativity of Jesus. Children are given importance in Christmas, as they receive gifts from their parents and the famous Santa Claus, who has acquired a mythic status through the years and is celebrated with eagerness and enthusiasm by children, who are told that he will bring gifts for them by coming down the chimney and placing them right below the Christmas tree, on the night of Christmas. And the true meaning of Christmas was depicted through various songs and dances at the FHM-Thumbay Christmas celebration.

A simple but traditional Christmas programme was held here, on 23 December, where Fr Richard Coelho-Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Mangaluru was the Chief Guest, who was joined by Fr Sylvester Vincent Lobo-Administrator and Dr Kiran Shetty-Medical Superintendent, both at FMH-Thumbay. The programme began with a prayer song by Ms Lolita and Team, followed by a welcome address by Fr Sylvester Lobo., who extended a cordial welcome to the gathering and introduced the chief guest to the audience.

Fr Richard Coelho further said, ” Christmas season is the perfect time to share joy and peace among people. While our hospital celebrates 141 years of existence, the loyalty that inspires in providing care is a strength which helps to carry on the vision, “Heal and Comfort the suffering humanity with compassion and respect’. As our ministry theme is “Love and Serve the faithful after the example of Christ”, this is a great opportunity to serve mankind with preventive and promotive health care at the door steps of the community. Rejoicing the coming of Jesus, we at Father Muller’s would like to share the spirit of Christmas among people of different faiths, and everyone is always welcomed at our hospital irrespective of caste and creed. And I am happy to note that the entire team of doctors and other staff at FMH-Thumbay are doing an excellent job and trying hard to reach this hospital to greater heights.”

After Cake Cutting, to usher in the festive look, a few lucky draw games were held for the audience, and the proceedings were handled by Dr Rajani Upadhaya, which was followed by Christmas carols. Prizes in the form of delicious Christmas cakes and other goodies were presented to the winners. The entry of Santa Claus brought lots of laughter and joy among the audience, and Santa was impersonated by Amin Tudo, a Ward Boy at FMH-Thumbay, who was the star attraction of the programme, performing a few funny dance poses. Following the Christmas gift exchanges between the doctors and other health care personnel, and also exchange of gifts between other hospital staff, the vote of thanks was proposed by Ms anusha- a staff Nurse. The programme was compered meticulously by Ms Nisha D’souza, from the Accounting department.

In conclusion, Christmas has a magical aura that seems to draw everyone into the spirit of celebration. Colourful Christmas trees, glittering candles, sumptuous cakes, melodious carols and Santa Claus act as the face of Christmas festivity. But the real spirit of Christmas is “about loving, caring and sharing the goodness and graces of God’s love for His people”, and the coming of Jesus. Father Muller Hospital-Thumbay under the leadership of Fr Sylvester Lobo-the Administrator and Dr Kiran Shetty-the Medical Superintendent of FMH-Thumaby had this get-together for the hospital doctors and staff, and made it a memorable one, filled with lots of fun and frolic.