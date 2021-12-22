Joy of Christmas Celebrated at Holy Cross Church- Cordel/Kulshekar

Mangaluru: Christmas is a feast of joy and happiness. This joy to be doubled needs to be shared. In this view the Youth, Parish Clergy , religious sisters and ward members hand in hand visited the houses of the sick and elderly and spent time with them singing Christmas carols and presenting them a cake on December 18th and 19th , 2021.

The entire team that comprised about 65 members was divided into 6 groups. The team covered about 120 houses. The visit brought cheer and happiness in the face of our elders. This value based visit was motivated by Rev. Fr Clifford Fernandes, the Parish Priest. The ward gurkars, representatives and ward members rendered their support.