Joy of Christmas Celebrated at the Haven of ‘Heal & Comfort’- Father Muller Charitable Institutions



Mangaluru: Christmas is one of the most important as well as popular festivals celebrated, and it is the kind of festival that is so popular that it is celebrated in more than 160 countries throughout the world, by adults and children alike. Christmas is celebrated by those following the religion of Christianity, though the festival has universal appeal, across all religions. And locally, one health care institution that celebrates Christmas in grandeur and glitz is Father Muller Charitable Institutions, with existence of nearly 141 years, with the motto “HEAL & COMFORT”.

Christmas is a festival of hope and love. It’s a celebration commemorating the birth of our saviour Jesus Christ and the presence of God’s generosity and mercy in our midst. The true meaning of Christmas is love. John 3:16-17 says, “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.” The true meaning of Christmas is the celebration of this incredible act of love. The festivity of the Christmas season 2021 was ushered into the Father Muller Charitable Institutions by a glorious and meaningful Christmas celebration on Saturday ,18th December 2021 at the D.M.Hall of the Knowledge Center at 3.30 pm.

Christmas Bulletin 2021, Father Muller Charitable Institutions Calendar 2022, Father Muller Homoeopathic Pharmaceutical Division Calendar 2022 were released on the occasion and Annual health check-up Schemes for the Christmas season from December 15, 2021 to January 15, 2022 were introduced.The celebration commenced by invoking the blessings of the Almighty by a euphonious prayer song rendered by Father Muller College of Nursing and School of Nursing students.

Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Hospital and Homoeopathic Pharmaceutical Division welcomed the august gathering and introduced the chief guest, Prof. Dr Aloysius H. Sequeira, Professor(HAG)-School of Management, Former Dean(Faculty Welfare) and Registrar, NITK, Surathkal, Mangaluru and Governing Board Member of Father Muller Charitable Institutions. To enhance the jubilation and add flavour to the occasion, a cake cutting ceremony was held. Chief Guest along with the Director, Administrators, Assistant Administrators and Dr ESJ Prabhu Kiran, Principal, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College and Editor of Christmas Bulletin 2021 released the Christmas bulletin.

Father Muller Charitable Institutions Calendar 2022 was released by the dignitaries on dais along with the Chaplains of Father Muller Charitable Institutions.

Homoeopathic Pharmaceutical Division calendar 2022 was released by the Director, Chief Guest, Administrator and Assistant Administrator of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College Hospital and Homoeopathic Pharmaceutical Division and Rathan Kumar, Production Manager released the HPD calendar.

As a token of gratitude and appreciation, a memento was presented to the chief guest by the Director.

Chief guest Prof. Dr Aloysius H. Sequeira in his message spoke regarding the true meaning of the Christmas season which is in sharing and caring for everyone as themselves. He reminded everyone about the merriment and spirit of Christmas, but in fact the real message of Christmas is Togetherness, Sharing, and Caring/Giving. He also stressed on the fact that the united effort of all Health and Care workers in the pandemic time is something to be grateful for, more than the medicines given to the sufferers and wished everyone beautiful smiles for the coming new year.

“The spirit of Christmas is in ‘togetherness,’ ‘sharing and caring. In my opinion, this spirit is more relevant in healthcare than in any other service sector. This concept was abundantly displayed during the COVID-19 pandemic, where care was more effective than the medicine itself. Each one played their role, starting from the ASHA workers, ambulance drivers, paramedics, nurses, and doctors. This was a live demonstration of the true spirit of giving and caring, risking their own lives. Let this be a real message for this Christmas and New year 2022, Patient expectations in health care continue to increase day-by-day, which needs to be managed adequately to improve outcomes. Understanding patients’ expectations can enhance their satisfaction level. A satisfied patient will tell 5 more people, but a dissatisfied one will tell another 25 people. Word of mouth becomes an important medium to convey the message” added Dr Aloysius Sequeira..

Director awarded cash prize and cake to Dr Ajay Kumar & Dr Jennifer Noronha, MD(Hom.) Scholars of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Winners of the Christmas bulletin cover design contest. Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, Father Muller Charitable institutions in his Presidential address reminded the gathering that God is high above in heaven and He sent his only Son to earth and taught us peace about love and harmony. Christmas, in actuality,is not the event that we celebrate, but it is to experience God with us every day and also that we should live in peace and harmony by creating an environment of love, care and concern with one another. As our ministry theme is “Love and Serve the faithful after the example of Christ”, this is a great opportunity to serve mankind with preventive and promotive health care at the doorsteps of the community. Rejoicing the coming of Jesus, we at FMCI would like to share the spirit of Christmas among people of different faiths, and everyone is always welcomed at our hospital irrespective of caste and creed”.

In conclusion, everyone was sent back with the message to experience and recognize God in each other by reaching out to one in need and also thanked the Homoeopathic College for organising the program beautifully. Fr Rohan Dais, Assistant Administrator, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital was the convenor of the Christmas programme. Fr Nelson Dheeraj Pais, Asst. Administrator, Father Muller Medical College Hospital compiled and designed the institutional calendar 2022. Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator, and Rev Fr Rohan Dias, Assistant Administrator, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College Hospital and Homoeopathic Pharmaceutical Division compiled and designed HPD calendar 2022. Dr ESJ Prabhu Kiran, Principal Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Chief Editor and editorial board members artistically and meticulously designed Christmas bulletin 2021.

Dr Kelvin Pais, Liaison officer, Father Muller Charitable Institutions was instrumental in launching the Annual Health Checkup schemes. Fr Rudolph Ravi D’Sa, Administrator, Father Muller Medical College Hospital ; Fr Ajith B. Menezes ,Administrator ,Father Muller Medical College ; Fr Sylvester Vincent Lobo, Administrator, Father Muller Hospital ,Thumbay ; Fr Nelson Dheeraj Pais, Asst. Administrator, Father Muller Medical College Hospital; Fr George Jeevan Sequeira, Asst. Administrator, Father Muller Medical College Hospital ; Fr Felix Monteiro, Fr George D’Souza, Fr Ronald Lobo-all Chaplains of Father Muller Charitable Institutions & Fr John Vas , Chaplain, Father Muller Hospital Thumbay; Dr Kiran Shetty-Medical Superintendent, FMH-Thumbay; Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean,Father Muller Medical College; Dr Urban D’Souza, Dean, Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences . Principals of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, School of Nursing, College of Nursing, College of Speech and Hearing, Chief Nursing officer; Medical College Hospital, All the Medical Superintendents of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Governing board members ,Members of centenary charitable society, Members of Management committee and Advisory committee were among those who graced the occasion.

The gathering was filled with delight and exuberance as an array of soul soothing angelic carols in diverse languages were presented by the students of Father Muller Medical College, staff of Medical college hospital and students of Homoeopathic Medical College. The Arrival of Santa with his troupe created a magical and jubilant ambience enhancing the merriment and cheerfulness of the festive season. Dr Jolly D’Mello, Assistant Professor, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, proposed the vote of thanks. The event was eloquently compeered by Dr Deepa Rebello and Dr Deeraj Ignatius Fernandes, Assistant Professors, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College. The celebration concluded with the Institution Anthem and distribution of refreshments.