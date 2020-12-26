Spread the love



















Joy To The World! Christmas Mass celebrated at Our Lady of Dolores-Bishop’s House

Mangaluru: Christmas Eve is the evening or entire day before Christmas Day, the festival commemorating the birth of Jesus. Christmas Day is observed around the world, and Christmas Eve is widely observed as a full or partial holiday in anticipation of Christmas Day. Together, both days are considered one of the most culturally significant celebrations in Christendom. Since tradition holds that Jesus was born at night (based in Luke 2:6-8), Midnight Mass is celebrated on Christmas Eve, traditionally at midnight, in commemoration of his birth. The idea of Jesus being born at night is reflected in the fact that Christmas Eve is referred to as Heilige Nacht (Holy Night) in German, Nochebuena (the Good Night) in Spanish and similarly in other expressions of Christmas spirituality, such as the song “Silent Night, Holy Night”.

Roman Catholics traditionally celebrate Midnight Mass, which begins either at or sometime before midnight on Christmas Eve. (Now the mass timings are changed either between 7 pm to 7.30pm. This ceremony, which is held in churches throughout the world, celebrates the birth of Christ, which is believed to have occurred at night. In recent years some churches have scheduled their “Midnight” Mass as early between 7 -7.30 pm. And locally here in the “Rome of the East”, which Mangaluru is known as, a Christmas Eve Mass was celebrated in fervour and gaiety, attended by the faithful.

At Our Lady of Dolores, Kodialbail in the City at the Bishop’s House, the Christmas Eve mass was held at 7 pm, prior to the commencement of the liturgic service, the choir sang melodious Christmas carols and hymns. The main celebrant was Fr Victor George D’souza- Chancellor of Mangaluru diocese, along with Fr Vijay Victor Lobo-the Diocese PRO. Social distancing and wearing masks was maintained by the faithful during the services.

In his homily, Rev Fr Victor D’souza said, “The whole world celebrates the birth of Christ or Christmas without distinction of caste, creed and religion. Jesus, the Son of God, is the centre of these great celebrations. For the love of humankind, God became man. This is the mystery of Christmas. It is to teach a man how to live as a human being that the Son of God became man. Christmas reminds us that we are bearers of God with the duty of conveying Jesus to those around us by loving them as Jesus did, through sacrificial, humble, committed service. Sharing with others. Jesus is the best Christmas gift we can give, or receive”.

“Glory to God in the highest, and peace to his people on earth.” The invaluable gift of God, Jesus Christ to this world, is Peace and harmony. In the world filled with violence, inequality, injustice, poverty, disease, deprivation, intolerance and hatred, ‘eye for an eye, tooth for a tooth’ is not the solution to the problems. It’s only love which can redeem the world. Jesus was born on this earth in order to love everyone and teach us the way of love. God is the source of Peace. Love one another and be at Peace. Where there is Peace, there will be brotherhood, harmony, and co-existence too. May you all have a Joyful Christmas and the abundant blessings of the Almighty” added Fr Victor D’souza.