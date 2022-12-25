Joyful Christmas Eve at Valencia Church

Christmas is a season filled with joy and love over the birth of Jesus. Stars twinkled and lights glittered as thousands of parishioners gathered to celebrate the birth of Jesus. As the clock struck 7:00 pm the Christmas carols began, followed by the Eucharistic celebration at 7:30 pm. Hundreds of Valencia Parishioners gathered to celebrate this joyous Christmas on the eve of 24th December.

Fr Paul in his homily preached on the importance of Christmas and how we need to give importance to Christ. Christmas is a feast which brings joy and peace in our lives.

Parish Priest Fr Roque D’Sa was the main celebrant, Asst Parish Priest Fr Vijay Monterio, Resident Priest Fr Paul DSouza,Fr William Barrocas and Fr Sebastian Pinto were the Concelebrants

News by Gordon DAlmeida, Pics by Stanly Bantwal



