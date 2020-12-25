Spread the love



















Joyful Christmas Eve at Valencia Church

Mangaluru: A season filled with joy and love over the birth of Jesus hundreds of Valencia Parishioners gathered to celebrate this joyous Christmas celebration.

As the hand of the clock struck 7:00 pm, the Christmas carols began followed by the Eucharistic celebration at 7:30 pm.

Fr Roque D’Sa in his homily preached on the theme “Jesus became poor to make us rich”.

Parish Priest Fr Roque D’Sa was the main celebrant, Asst Parish Priest Fr Lancy D’Souza, Director of Friendship House Fr Arun Lobo, Fr Vincent Menezes, Fr William Barrocas were the Concelebrants.

News and Pics by Gordon D’Almeida