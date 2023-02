JP Nadda Visits Sri Krishna Temple & Holds Meeting with Swamji’s of Coastal Karnataka

Udupi: BJP national president JP Nadda visited the Udupi Sri Krishna Math and offered prayers on February 20.

Paryaya Krishanapur Math Diwan Varadaraja Acharya welcomed JP Nadda with a garland. He later visited the Temple and made a Darshan of Lord Sri Krishna.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi, State President Nalin Kumar Kateel, Minister Sunil Kumar, MLA Raghupathi Bhat and others were present.

After the Temple visit, Nadda met the Swamijis and discussed problems facing the Hindu Community in coastal Karnataka.

Shri Vishwa Prasanna Theertha Swamiji of Pejawar Math, Shri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji, Puthige Math, Shri Vidyaprasanna Theertha Swamiji of Kukke Subramanya Math, Shri Vinayakananda Swamiji, Shri Ramakrishna Ashram Bailoor, Udupi, Shri Vidyendra Swamiji Chitrapur Math Mangaluru, Swasti Shri Bhattaraka Chaarukeerthi Swamiji, Jain Math Moodbidri, Shri Mohan Das Swamiji, Sridhama Sri Kshetra Manila Mangalore, Shri Kalahastendra Saraswati Anegundi Math Katapady, Udupi and Shri Rajashekharananda Swamiji, Vajradehi Math Gurupura were present during the meeting.

