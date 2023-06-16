Jubail: Division L, District 79 conducts successful conference 2023 with the theme ‘Leading to new Heights’

Saudi Arabia: District-79, Division L Jubail, DLC-2023 culminated with an extraordinary show at the Puli restaurant at Jubail on Friday 12th May 2023. The one-day conference with the theme, “Leading to new heights,” took place under the dynamic leadership of Division Director DTM Khalid Siddiqui, Conference Chair DTM Mohammed Abul Khasim, and Vice Chair DTM Nilofar Rashid.

Conference Chairman Mohammed Abul Khasim and Vice Chair Nilofar Rashid said it was an amazing experience to handle this “larger than life” Div L Toastmaster conference considering the scenario of virtual events and further Conference Chair Mohammed Abul Khasim added in his opening speech that Division “L“ has produced larger than life leaders and has a legacy for doing things differently, as every conference chair has left an impeccable footprint which is not easy to replicate and fill in their shoes.

Mark Brown, the 1995 World Champion of Public Speaking, was one of the keynote speakers who attended the conference virtually and addressed the gathering on “Everyone deserves a second chance.” He urged the leaders to Strive for the best.“

The Chief Guest and the keynote speaker at the Conference was a well-known Businessman Abdul Majeed Badruddin, CEO of Universal Inspection Co Ltd, who inspired the audience to focus on imparting Education to our future generations.

Youth showcase was the first to start the event where one each representative from YLP and two Gavel Clubs (Global and Mind Academy) showcased the speech. Two keynote addresses were delivered by past SATAC winners, Youth Leader Aaysha Safare and Youth Leader Chaitanyasree.

The conference saw four enthralling contests in Table Topics, Evaluation Speech, International Speech, and Humorous speech conducted by TM Sapna Sharma, TM Bushra, and TM Roshan Soni respectively. Toastmaster TM Sushil Gupta and Tm Irshad were the master of ceremonies and DTM Abdul Gafoor was the chief judge at the contests.

TM Bala Subramaniam won the first prize in International Speech, while the second and third were earned by Sherin Usman and Mukund Chulliyil. The Table Topic contest was won by TM Sherin Usman, where Vijay Kumar and Iman Chatterjee were first and second runner-up respectively.

Vijay Kumar won the evaluation Speech Contest, while Bala Subramaniam and Deepshika Jaiswal stood second and third respectively. In the Humorous speech contest, Hareesh Bhargavan won the first prize while Sherin Usman and Murlikrishna Rao stood second and third respectively.

Some of the prominent dignitaries who attended the event included District 79, Club Growth Director DTM Shekhar Tiwari, Program Quality Director DTM Shridhar, Dunes International Principal Mohammed Amir Khan, DTM Asif Ali Siddiqui, DTM Uzma Siddiqui, DTM A K Das, TM Kun Kun Das, DTM Jagdeshan Kumar, DTM D R Pai, DTM Jamil Akhter, DTM Sadia Khan, DTM Iqbal Irfan, DTM Sadagopna, DTM Ces, Rehan Alam Siddiqui and several Division, Area Directors and club officials.

This successful conduct of the conference was a result of meticulous planning by several teams who worked day and night on every minute detail. These included TM Noushad P.K, TM Nooh, TM Prabhat, DTM Safare Mohammed, DTM Shanti Rekha Rao, DTM Sadgopan, TM Farha Meraj, TM Bushra, TM Kruti, DTM Sanjay Raut, TM Ankita Singh, TM Chandra, TM Salma, Gavelier Fawaz Umair, Gav Ayham Aquil and Gav Mohammed Saad.

The Division Director and DLC chair and vice chair expressed their gratitude to the sponsors of the event, Universal Inspection Company Ltd, SOGEC, Dresser Al-Rushaid, Al-Batin, AlAzmeel Tours and Travel and Ras Arabia.

The first-ever division E & L Conference Chairman, Distinguished Toastmaster (DTM) Shameer Ahmed Kudroli congratulated the ever-enthusiastic conference chairman Abdul Khasim and his entire team for making the event memorable and came off with flying colours.

